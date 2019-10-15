Letter to the editor: Join the UI Lutheran Campus Ministry for its 100th anniversary at Gloria Dei









By Rev. Sarah Goettsch, Lutheran Campus Ministry, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

The “Love Lives Here” sign at 109 E Market St has become rather iconic on the Northside of Iowa City in the five years since it was designed and installed by Iowa City artist Jamie Boling. Families come to take their holiday pictures and couples come to have their wedding or prom pictures taken in front of this sign. This is home to Lutheran Campus Ministry (LCM), which is the official ELCA-affiliated Lutheran campus ministry on the campus of the University of Iowa. The ELCA stands for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, a progressive, worldwide Lutheran denomination. This year, LCM celebrates its 100th anniversary on the Iowa campus!

LCM is the only Lutheran campus ministry that is a Reconciling in Christ (RIC) community, which means we welcome and celebrate students from the LGBTQIA+ community. LCM is a student-led organization that meets weekly for supper, worship and fellowship. Students also participate in retreats and service projects; for example, last year, students raised over $5,000 to purchase Christmas presents for the families impacted by the immigration raid in Mt. Pleasant. They organize and participate in hunger walks and blood drives.

LCM gathers around the concept of grace — the unconditional love that God has for all people, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, socio-economic class or race. God shows us this grace through the love that Jesus Christ pours out on all people.

LCM invites the Iowa City community to come celebrate our anniversary with us on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church (123 E Market St). Pulled pork sandwiches from Mosley’s and beverages will be provided; salads and dessert are potluck. Tour 109 E Market St, the oldest standing building in Iowa City, which was recently sold to the university. Come meet our current LCM students and see renderings of our future meeting space, which is currently under construction on the corner of Dubuque Street and Market Street.

LCM thanks the Iowa City community for 100 years of support. We look to the next 100 years and to a future of outreach to the students on this campus. LCM is a growing and thriving campus ministry that seeks continued support — financially and spiritually — as we move into God’s expansive and inclusive future. Visit our website at www.lcmatui.org and participate in our 4X100 campaign or find us on Facebook and Instagram @lcmatui. See you on Oct. 20: Look for the Love Lives Here sign; truly, love lives here.

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 273.