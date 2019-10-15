Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Join the UI Lutheran Campus Ministry for its 100th anniversary at Gloria Dei

Posted on by Letters

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 123 E Market St, Iowa City. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

By Rev. Sarah Goettsch, Lutheran Campus Ministry, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

The “Love Lives Here” sign at 109 E Market St has become rather iconic on the Northside of Iowa City in the five years since it was designed and installed by Iowa City artist Jamie Boling. Families come to take their holiday pictures and couples come to have their wedding or prom pictures taken in front of this sign. This is home to Lutheran Campus Ministry (LCM), which is the official ELCA-affiliated Lutheran campus ministry on the campus of the University of Iowa. The ELCA stands for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, a progressive, worldwide Lutheran denomination. This year, LCM celebrates its 100th anniversary on the Iowa campus!

LCM is the only Lutheran campus ministry that is a Reconciling in Christ (RIC) community, which means we welcome and celebrate students from the LGBTQIA+ community. LCM is a student-led organization that meets weekly for supper, worship and fellowship. Students also participate in retreats and service projects; for example, last year, students raised over $5,000 to purchase Christmas presents for the families impacted by the immigration raid in Mt. Pleasant. They organize and participate in hunger walks and blood drives.

LCM gathers around the concept of grace — the unconditional love that God has for all people, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, socio-economic class or race. God shows us this grace through the love that Jesus Christ pours out on all people.

Advertisement

LCM invites the Iowa City community to come celebrate our anniversary with us on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church (123 E Market St). Pulled pork sandwiches from Mosley’s and beverages will be provided; salads and dessert are potluck. Tour 109 E Market St, the oldest standing building in Iowa City, which was recently sold to the university. Come meet our current LCM students and see renderings of our future meeting space, which is currently under construction on the corner of Dubuque Street and Market Street.

LCM thanks the Iowa City community for 100 years of support. We look to the next 100 years and to a future of outreach to the students on this campus. LCM is a growing and thriving campus ministry that seeks continued support — financially and spiritually — as we move into God’s expansive and inclusive future. Visit our website at www.lcmatui.org and participate in our 4X100 campaign or find us on Facebook and Instagram @lcmatui. See you on Oct. 20: Look for the Love Lives Here sign; truly, love lives here.

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 273.


Category: Letters, Opinion
Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

Wed, Oct. 23, 2019

Hilton Garden Inn Iowa City Downtown University at 7:15 a.m. (program starts at 7:30 a.m.)

Keynote address by Dr. Melissa Shivers
Vice President for Student Life
University of Iowa

Buy Ticketes

(No tickets sold at the door)

2019 Award Honorees

Jesse Case
Elizabeth Bernal
Angie Jordan (South District Neighborhood Association)
Inside Out Reentry
Matthew Farrey
Kevin Sanders

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Advertisement

VOTER’S GUIDE for the 2019 Johnson County Elections

Mark your calendar! Local elections for City Council and School Board on November 5, 2019. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn More