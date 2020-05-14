Letter to the editor: Jim Throgmorton endorses Christina Bohannan for District 85







54 Shares

By Jim Throgmorton, former Iowa City mayor

On June 2, members of the Democratic Party will vote in primary elections for several offices. Two candidates are competing in the District 85 primary: Vicki Lensing and Christina Bohannan.

Lensing is the incumbent. She has run unopposed in every primary and general election since she was first elected in 2002. Being a representative in the Iowa House is a difficult and often thankless job, especially when one is a member of the party in the minority. Lensing deserves our thanks for having served diligently for almost 18 years, often in difficult circumstances.

As our representative, Lensing has tried to work across the aisle with Republicans in the House. Under normal circumstances, this is admirable. But the situation has not been normal for a decade or more. The Republican Party has grown increasingly radicalized and determined to impose its religious beliefs and political agenda upon a divided public. Their efforts are undermining democracy, wrecking the economy and endangering the health of all Iowans.

Advertisement

In these circumstances, we need a representative who will vigorously advocate for the values held by a large majority of District 85’s residents. While I greatly appreciate what Vicki Lensing has done over the years, I strongly believe that Christina Bohannan possesses the kinds of knowledge, passion and skills we need at this moment. Please join me in voting for Christina Bohannan.







54 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com