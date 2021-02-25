Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Iowa Republicans are trying to create a permanent conservative autocracy

Posted on by Letters
Video still of Gov. Kim Reynolds delivering the Condition of the State speech, Jan. 12, 2021.

By Kenn Bowen, Iowa City

A bill (SF 413) has passed both chambers and been put on the governor’s desk for her signature. She will sign voter suppression into law.

According to the statewide statistical report published by the Secretary of State’s office, 430,116 of the 562,606 registered Democrats who cast a ballot in the presidential election voted early (76.5 percent), compared to 320,665 of the 614,760 Republicans who participated (52.2 percent).

Iowa Republicans retained a senator and a congressional seat, captured two additional congressional seats, and expanded their hold in both the Iowa House and Senate, yet they are hell-bent to limit even further the number of people, predominantly students, seniors, impaired and persons of color, who can vote early.

This is egregious behavior. This should not be happening in a state whose motto reads, “Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain.” Those who favor this law should be ashamed.

But don’t worry, Iowa, you are not alone; you are just one of 33 states engaged in voter restrictive legislation across the country. It is almost like it is a conspiracy.

These types of legislation are not designed to provide election integrity, they are a bold and brazen attempt to create a “Permanent Republican Majority,” essentially a conservative autocracy.


