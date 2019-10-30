Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Iowa City’s sidewalk closures favor drivers over pedestrians

Posted on by Letters
  • 66
    Shares

Pedestrians walk near the intersection of Burlington and Madison streets in Iowa City. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

By Donald Baxter, University Heights

Iowa City is on an unending rotating schedule of sidewalk closures due to the corresponding unending construction. It’s too bad that Iowa City seems to have never actually looked at how a progressive, civilized city deals with sidewalk detours. Hint: accommodating pedestrians for construction shouldn’t involve forcing a pedestrian to actually cross a street three times (one of these crossings is un-signalized and drivers ignore their legal responsibilities with abandon).

The recent Burlington/Madison intersection sidewalk and crosswalk closure asks for a lot of safety challenges and inconvenience for pedestrians — and asks for nothing of drivers. No lane closures, no speed enforcement. For cyclists who aren’t secure and unwilling to use Burlington or Madison traffic lanes and rely on sidewalk riding (legal on campus and outside of downtown Iowa City), they suffer similar safety issues and inconvenience.

Nothing. Which shouldn’t surprise anyone. Iowa City is a pedestrian-hostile place years behind cities who do much better.

Advertisement

Iowa City will change this only after someone is hit and killed. It shouldn’t take that to start doing the right thing. Meanwhile, the drivers get a pass.


  • 66
    Shares
Category: Letters, Opinion
Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

Advertisement

Bag Sale Saturday, November 9

25% Off

Everything*

*artisans have been paid in full.

It’s our biggest sale of the year, and its only one day!

Find out more

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

VOTER’S GUIDE for the 2019 Johnson County Elections

Mark your calendar! Local elections for City Council and School Board on November 5, 2019. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn More

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS