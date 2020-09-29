Advertisement

Letter to the editor: In defense of historical re-enactment assignments

Posted on by Letters
  • 1
    Share

The Old Capitol Building on the University of Iowa Pentacrest. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Submitted Aug. 29

By Catherine A. Stewart, Professor of History, Cornell College

I was dismayed to read the article in the Gazette, “University of Iowa redesigning assignment that asked students to be ‘a slave or slave master’” (8/28/2020) by Vanessa Miller, regarding a student’s objection launched on social media to an assignment in Dr. Leslie Schwalm’s History of Slavery course. I feel compelled to offer a broader historical and pedagogical context for assignments that ask students to inhabit and write from the perspective of historical figures as a way of engaging them in the historian’s craft, such as this one that apparently asked students to write from the perspective of an enslaved individual or an enslaver. This educational method has been used effectively and with increasing popularity with students and the general public to facilitate a deeper understanding of key historical events. Living history museums, historic sites such as Colonial Williamsburg, Barnard’s celebrated and widely used role-playing games “Reacting to the Past,” teachers, and educational organizations such as Kamau Kambui’s Underground Railroad Reenactments, have all turned to different forms of historical re-enactment with varying degrees of success.

To be sure, this approach does engender controversy at times, and stories of hurtful implementations of role-playing by docents or educators who are not sufficiently skilled, knowledgeable or emotionally attuned to the potential misuse of this method have exposed the ways it can unfortunately result in microaggressions and a reinforcement of the very hierarchies this method is meant to expose and critique. However, when designed and applied with skill by a knowledgeable scholar and gifted educator such as Professor Schwalm, this type of assignment encourages creative empathy in students and the public for the experiences of the enslaved and a more nuanced understanding of the dynamics of power and terror in a specific historical context. Asking students to use their imagination to momentarily inhabit the world view and perspective of a historic individual is not just a means of engaging students in the study of history, it is what historians do, every day, in the course of their own research and scholarship.

Advertisement

As a historian I am familiar with Dr. Schwalm’s outstanding scholarship and her exceptional leadership and activism in the struggle for social and economic justice across multiple communities and intersecting vectors of race, gender, class and sexuality. Learning communities must be built and nurtured by students and faculty and are not well-served by the viral soundbites of Twitter and Instagram. Professor Schwalm has demonstrated with humility, grace and aplomb that she is more than willing to engage in sincere and honest reflection and discussion and that she is willing to learn from her students. I hope they are equally willing to learn from her.


  • 1
    Share
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

The Iowa City Human Rights Commission needs you!

Apply Today

@ICHumanRights »

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Coralville Public Library Online Summer Reading Programs

For ages 0-99+
Sign Up