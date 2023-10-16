Letter to the editor: I’m a Kari Lake fan, and leftists like you are ruining our country

A response to the article “Iowa Witch” by Emma McClatchey in Little Village’s October 2023 issue.

By Julie Lohr, Sioux City

Good morning Emma,

I am an alumni of the University of Iowa College of Dentistry. I stayed in downtown Des Moines last night for the IMT marathon this morning. I grabbed a copy of the Little Village when I checked into my hotel and read the article on Kari Lake as I ate dinner in my room.

As a Kari Lake fan, the article was disappointing to say the least. The last line though was quite good, about how Kari has never changed, you just never really knew her. She is authentic. True to herself. My husband and I recently were in Arizona on a trip and met many wonderful people. We enjoy discussing politics with different folks and we were happy to hear how many people LOVE Kari Lake and how it is common knowledge that her election was indeed one that was marred with corruption and inaccurate results. We followed her election carefully and already knew that to be a fact but it was good to hear from hard-working Arizonans that they knew it as well.

Leftists are ruining our great country. Marxism is quietly creeping into every institution. And you, and people like you who seem to be miserably unhappy and hate our country are a huge part of the problem.

You say you are puzzled when Iowa grads get red pilled. Lol. All those people you rattled off including Benny Johnson and Ashley Hinson are far better journalists than you and are MAKING MONEY on their authenticity and patriotic love for this country. You’re writing in a free publication that most don’t read. They are successful and happy. I had to find a picture of you just to confirm my suspicions. Right wingers are always more attractive humans. Confirmed.

God bless you. I will pray for you and your sick donation to an abortion clinic to spite a patriotic woman who is pro-life. Have you ever cried with a woman who is filled with shame and regret for having an abortion? It is an evil ill of society pushed by unhappy and unattractive and angry leftist women to make other women feel like it isn’t murder… it’s a health care right. WRONG.

I hope you get red pilled soon. Being awake and not woke is a far better way to live life.

Cheers to the starting line in my TRUMP hat!

Julie