Letter to the editor: Matt and Mary Kate Pilcher Hayek endorse candidates in Iowa City’s elections

Matt and Mary Kate Pilcher Hayek, Iowa City

On Nov. 5 (or before), voters in Iowa City and throughout the Iowa City Community School District have an opportunity to shape our community’s future.

In the contested Iowa City City Council race, we support Laura Bergus and Janice Weiner for the two at-large spots. Bergus and Weiner are experienced, intelligent and deeply committed to this community. Both will contribute sound judgment to council deliberations.

In the school board race, we support Paul Roesler, Shawn Eyestone, Lisa Williams and Michael Tilley. These candidates do not have identical ideologies, but they share a genuine commitment to education and a solid understanding of the district. Until public schools receive adequate funding, the ICCSD will continue to bridge gaps with innovation and sheer determination. Roesler, Eyestone, Williams and Tilley have the skill set and judgment necessary to support our students and our teachers, advocates, paraeducators, counselors, principals and other staff.

Good governance on the city council and on the school board is incredibly important. We urge you to take the time to vote.

Editor’s note: The authors are partners in the law firm Hayek, Moreland, Smith & Bergus with Iowa City Council candidate Laura Bergus.