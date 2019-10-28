Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Matt and Mary Kate Pilcher Hayek endorse candidates in Iowa City’s elections

Posted on by Letters
  • 60
    Shares

Have an opinion? Express it! Send a letter to the editor to editor@littlevillagemag.com.

Voters head to the polls at the Robert A. Lee Recreation Center in Iowa City on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Matt and Mary Kate Pilcher Hayek, Iowa City

On Nov. 5 (or before), voters in Iowa City and throughout the Iowa City Community School District have an opportunity to shape our community’s future.

In the contested Iowa City City Council race, we support Laura Bergus and Janice Weiner for the two at-large spots. Bergus and Weiner are experienced, intelligent and deeply committed to this community. Both will contribute sound judgment to council deliberations.

Advertisement

In the school board race, we support Paul Roesler, Shawn Eyestone, Lisa Williams and Michael Tilley. These candidates do not have identical ideologies, but they share a genuine commitment to education and a solid understanding of the district. Until public schools receive adequate funding, the ICCSD will continue to bridge gaps with innovation and sheer determination. Roesler, Eyestone, Williams and Tilley have the skill set and judgment necessary to support our students and our teachers, advocates, paraeducators, counselors, principals and other staff.

Good governance on the city council and on the school board is incredibly important. We urge you to take the time to vote.

Editor’s note: The authors are partners in the law firm Hayek, Moreland, Smith & Bergus with Iowa City Council candidate Laura Bergus.


  • 60
    Shares
Category: Letters, Opinion
Tags: ,

Comments:

  1. Matt Hayek was a terrible mayor who did nothing positive for the community while shoveling tens of millions of dollars in to Marc Moen’s pockets. His endorsements shed light on who Not to vote for.

    Reply

  2. These are all candidates who should be elected. They have all shown the many positive ways they are committed to the city and/or to the students in our district. We are fortunate to have such positive, forward looking people running for public office in this era of negativity and confrontation.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

Advertisement

Bag Sale Saturday, November 9

25% Off

Everything*

*artisans have been paid in full.

It’s our biggest sale of the year, and its only one day!

Find out more

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

VOTER’S GUIDE for the 2019 Johnson County Elections

Mark your calendar! Local elections for City Council and School Board on November 5, 2019. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn More

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS