Letter to the editor: Four reasons to vote for four great candidates for Iowa City school board

Posted on by Letters

Have an opinion? Express it! Send a letter to the editor to editor@littlevillagemag.com.

From left to right: Michael Tilley, Lisa Williams, Paul Roesler and Shawn Eyestone, candidates for ICCSD school board.

By Jean Jordison, Iowa City

Four reasons to vote for four great candidates for school board — Paul Roesler, Michael Tilley, Lisa Williams, Shawn Eyestone: They all supported spending the SAVE funds and passing the bond that remodeled, revived and/or built schools in every corner of our district. These projects touched every family in our district in some way. They know and support the professional educators in our district and promise to include them in their decision making. They all have children in the district and are involved in our local schools as volunteers and parents. They are future focused and intent on developing or continuing policies that leave no child or no school in our district behind.

These are all positive, approachable people who are willing to listen and have conversations with us. Keeping in mind that they represent all of us in the district, they will make decisions for the good of all and not just the most vocal in our district. We are a district of five municipalities and not always easily governed. Paul, Michael, Lisa and Shawn have the ability and commitment necessary to make this district work for the betterment of all of us.

The Iowa City Council would also be more open to all of the community with the addition of Janice Weiner and Laura Bergus. They both possess the skills and dedication necessary to serve our community. Laura has had experience with the city government since her high school years. She has a strong working knowledge of Iowa City and would be a positive advocate for future development of our city. Janice has the kind of life and career experience with government and the world that we would be foolish not to take advantage of. She should not be on the sidelines but sitting at the table as we grow and plan for the future.


