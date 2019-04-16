Letter to the editor: Draft Ross Wilburn for Congress







73 Shares

By Mary Gravitt, Iowa City

Dave Lobesack has decided to retire from Congress. Now it’s announced that the 2nd Congressional District is in danger of being lost to the Kochtopus. The only answer to this is to draft Ross Wilburn to take Lobesack’s place on the ballot in 2020.

Wilburn has political experience, having served as the mayor of Iowa City as well as on city council. He has served as CEO of the Crisis Center and worked as the diversity officer for the Iowa City Community School District. He now works for Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. So his resume of serving responsible public and political positions is vast.

Wilburn ran unsuccessfully for governor because he came in the race too late — so the Dems need to get on the stick. He can relocate to the district as Lobesack was forced to do.

Advertisement

Democrats find themselves in a dangerous position of losing the majority in the U.S. Congress we’ve just acquired, and we must unite to win. We must not allow our candidate to be mistreated and underfunded by the DNC as Patty Judge was in her run against Grassley in 2016, and to be neglected by “the chosen” of the DNC that refused to campaign with Judge. Democrats need both lip service and funding if we are to keep the Second District.

We need to win — Ross Wilburn is the answer for 2020. Therefore UPDATE YOUR VOTER INFORMATION!

Editor’s note: Ross Wilbur currently lives in Ames, which is in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District. The U.S. Constitution doesn’t require members of the House of Representatives live in the districts they represent, just that the member “be an Inhabitant of that State in which he shall be chosen.” According to recent reports, more than 20 current members of Congress aren’t residents of their districts.

Rep. Dave Loebsack lived in Mount Vernon when he was first elected to Congress in 2006, and at that time Mount Vernon was in the 2nd District. During the redistricting process following the 2010 census, the district’s boundaries were changed and Loebsack moved, in order to remain a resident of the 2nd District.