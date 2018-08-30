Letter to the editor: Christine Ralston supports downtown Iowa City









By Anne Armitage

I own a plant shop downtown called Moss. I chose to locate my business in downtown Iowa City because I believe in this vibrant, walkable, urban space filled with unique local businesses, art and culture. In my view, downtown is the city’s most important asset and Christine Ralston is the best candidate to advocate for policy ensuring its health and vibrancy.

Christine Ralston is someone who shops, eats and spends her free time downtown. As a regular patron of my store and many of my downtown neighbors, Christine lives by her values and supports downtown merchants. I frequently see Christine and her daughter at many popular downtown haunts including The Bread Garden, Prairie Lights and the library. She gets downtown, in both senses.

In her responses to the Iowa City Downtown District’s questionnaire for Iowa City Council candidates, Christine Ralston exhibited a nuanced understanding of the current challenges faced by downtown businesses. I am certain Christine will advocate for thoughtful solutions which work to support the downtown business community and the community as a whole.