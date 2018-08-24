Letter to the editor: Christine Ralston has what I want in an elected official







7 Shares

By Michael Shaw, Iowa City

I intend to vote for Christine Ralston for Iowa City City Council.

It took Christine less than five minutes at the farmers market to convince me that this brilliant and inquisitive soul, that I have grown to appreciate as a friend over several years, was the right person for this job. Our conversation included her briefly sharing her sensibilities about certain policies (her support for a higher minimum wage, her perspective on the use of TIF).

More importantly, to me, our conversation gave me a sense of how she would make decisions as a city councilor. I could hear in her thinking something that I value more highly than whether or not I agree with every policy decision an elected official makes. I heard a thought process that was fair, thoughtful, nuanced and steeped in what clearly are her core values of kindness, compassion and service to a community she loves. Christine has what I want in an elected official. I want authenticity, thoughtfulness, compassion, intellectual heft and curiosity, the humility to listen and the courage to speak. This is what I see in Christine Ralston. She earned my vote in those few minutes and I believe she deserves yours.