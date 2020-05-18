Letter to the editor: Christina Bohannan is an advocate for marginalized populations in Iowa City







By Winnie Uluocha

Please join me in supporting Christina Bohannan for the Iowa House of Representatives District 85. My name is Winnie Uluocha, and I received my Juris Doctor and Master of Health Administration degrees from the University of Iowa in 2019. Choosing to attend the University of Iowa, as a person of color, was not an easy decision. However, Christina made it one of the best decisions I ever made.

Christina challenged us as students to think about disparities in state and federal law around issues of race, gender, sexual orientation and socioeconomic status. She was also a strong advocate outside of the classroom. As chair of the law school’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, Christina has been a strong and unwavering advocate for people of color and other marginalized students in the student body, and consistently works to create a more inclusive environment for all. She encouraged and supported the Alexander Clark Jr. Award Fund, which I established in 2019 to assist underrepresented and disadvantaged students with their travel expenses to visit the law school.

Additionally, Christina has been involved with local organizations supporting unions, immigrant and low-wage workers, gun violence prevention, women’s equity and empowerment. Christina will be an outstanding advocate for underrepresented and vulnerable populations in Iowa City and around the state. For all these reasons, Christina Bohannan would make an exceptional representative for Iowa City in the Iowa House. Please join me in supporting her.







