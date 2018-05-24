Letter to the editor: Cathy Glasson ‘gets it’







By J.P. Claussen

Cathy Glasson is the woman to lead Iowa into the next decade. Her bold, unapologetic stances are, to put it frankly, necessary. We are far past the time of nuance when talking about health care, equal rights and strong laws for workers. It is far past time to adopt bold policies in these areas which have been under direct assault for a long time. The way we fight back is to present a clear bold choice to Iowans. Iowans have been taken advantage of for decades by the establishment. It is time to take our state back.

I also support Cathy because she is a nurse. Other nurses, doctors, patients and children of nurses understand what it means to be a nurse. Cathy gets working class struggles in ways other candidates can only read about to try and understand. In my observations, rural Iowans, rank and file workers and many young people saddled with college debt and a dubious economy are looking for someone who “gets it” on a fundamental level. If Democrats want to engage those who have been unengaged, we need to present a different kind of candidate. We need a bold progressive.