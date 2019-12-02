Advertisement

Letter to the editor: CAFOs are factories, not farms

Posted on by Letters
Pigs in a CAFO (concentrated animal feed operation). — via the United States Geological Survey

By Lynn Gallagher, Solon

The Johnson County supervisors are trying to protect the residents of Johnson County from the industry of concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs). Because they don’t have local control, this is difficult. I fully support their efforts in the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance) to limit CAFOs and to make sure that agricultural exemptions for properties are appropriate.

We already have 24.9 million pigs in Iowa. We do not need more, and we don’t want them in Johnson County. They are a threat to the environment and public health and the treatment of the animals is abhorrent. If a CAFO is built near your property, you will be subjected to noise pollution, air pollution, the stench emanating from the building and a reduction in the value of your property. The number of impaired waterways in Iowa is increasing and is now at 767.

We are moving in the wrong direction. Please support the supervisors in their efforts to discourage CAFOs in Johnson County. Contact them via phone or email, or come to the public hearing on Dec. 5 at the Health and Human Services building at 9 a.m.


