Letter to the editor: Ann Freerks will hit the ground running

Posted on by Letters

Ann Freerks at the office of Little Village Magazine, Aug. 10,, 2018. — photo by Frankie Schneckloth

By Ginalie Swaim, Iowa City

I heartily support Ann Freerks for City Council. Many times I saw her in action on the Iowa City Planning and Zoning Commission — a volunteer commission that she served on for 17 years, and chaired for eight. With thorough analysis beforehand, she posed thoughtful questions of every proposal. She listened closely to all perspectives. And she was not afraid to ask for more — more information, more consideration of the people impacted, more rethinking on behalf of the community at large. Reviewing plans for a multi-family development, she asked, “But where will the kids play?” She made sure a park with playground equipment was added. Her end goal is never what’s just OK and acceptable, but what’s the best possible for Iowa City.

Ann knows well both local challenges and opportunities. She has mastered the mechanics and the purpose of zoning and the comprehensive plan. She balances historic preservation and new development, protecting old neighborhoods and creating new ones, and advocating preservation of the best of our downtown. Both creative and pragmatic, Ann is an innovative and independent thinker who applies her considerable work ethic to whatever she takes on. If elected, she will hit the ground running, bringing a strong track record and years of experience of consensus-building and leadership.


