Letter to the editor: Ann Freerks is committed to the quality and future of our town

By Robert Miklo, Iowa City

In my 33-year career as a city planner I served in cities across the country: from Midland, Texas to Kansas City, Missouri to Windsor, Connecticut and Iowa City. I worked with scores of planning commissioners who volunteered enormous time for the betterment of their cities. Of all of these, Ann Freerks impressed me as being the most dedicated and thoughtful. In her 18 years on our Historic Preservation and Planning commissions she worked to analyze reports, plans and correspondence from staff, developers and residents. She listened to all sides and deliberated thoughtfully.

Ann demonstrated a commitment to the quality and future of our town. When a development proposal did not comply with the comprehensive plan, or did not have a proper drainage plan, she sent it back to the drawing board. She supports preserving historic buildings and neighborhoods—but also development where appropriate. Ann understands that a “complete” community needs neighborhoods with a mix of single-family homes, duplexes, and apartments — for households of all sizes, ages, and incomes. She knows the importance of transportation and connecting our neighborhoods not only by streets, but also by trails and sidewalks for biking, walkability and sustainability. On the Planning Commission, Ann worked to include parks and trails in new subdivisions.

Based on Ann’s work and dedication to Iowa City, I am supporting her for council. Of all of the candidates, Ann Freerks has the most experience with the development and civic issues that council deals with weekly. Please vote for Ann Freerks on September 4. Or, vote early at the Auditor’s office, 913 S Dubuque Street.