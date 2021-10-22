Letter from Susan Mims: Jason Glass will get my one and only vote for the Iowa City Council. Here is why.









By Susan Mims, Iowa City

In November 2009 I was elected to the Iowa City Council. I’ll step down in December having worked with a variety of colleagues over those 12 years, and having a good perspective on what works.

Through the majority of those years, the city has had councilors with a diverse set of views. We worked well together, challenging each other, and stretching each other’s views in the process of making good policy. Those debates, sometime spirited, were healthy and helpful.

Recently the Council has lacked more independent voices and views, moving closer to a “group-think” mentality. My more moderate stance on some issues has been viewed by some as conservative. (Only in Johnson County!)

Jason Glass is a smart, thoughtful, caring individual. He has more and broader experience than any other candidate. He is current vice chair of the Iowa City Human Rights Commission. He has served on the Iowa Human Rights Board. Jason has worked in the for-profit and nonprofit world, as well as in the private and public sectors.

Jason has spent much of that time in human resources and working on issues of diversity, discrimination and harassment, all to improve the workplace and the greater community. Jason will add reasoned, thoughtful input to Council discussions.

Please join me in casting your one and only vote for Jason to increase our chance of being able to call him our city councilor.









