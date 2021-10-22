Advertisement

Letter from Susan Mims: Jason Glass will get my one and only vote for the Iowa City Council. Here is why.

Posted on by Letters

Iowa City Councilmember Susan Mims sits for an on-camera interview with Little Village in 2017. — Jason Smith/Little Village

By Susan Mims, Iowa City

In November 2009 I was elected to the Iowa City Council. I’ll step down in December having worked with a variety of colleagues over those 12 years, and having a good perspective on what works.

Through the majority of those years, the city has had councilors with a diverse set of views. We worked well together, challenging each other, and stretching each other’s views in the process of making good policy. Those debates, sometime spirited, were healthy and helpful.

Recently the Council has lacked more independent voices and views, moving closer to a “group-think” mentality. My more moderate stance on some issues has been viewed by some as conservative. (Only in Johnson County!)

Advertisement

Jason Glass is a smart, thoughtful, caring individual. He has more and broader experience than any other candidate. He is current vice chair of the Iowa City Human Rights Commission. He has served on the Iowa Human Rights Board. Jason has worked in the for-profit and nonprofit world, as well as in the private and public sectors.

Jason has spent much of that time in human resources and working on issues of diversity, discrimination and harassment, all to improve the workplace and the greater community. Jason will add reasoned, thoughtful input to Council discussions.

Please join me in casting your one and only vote for Jason to increase our chance of being able to call him our city councilor.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Iowa City Book Festival

Oct. 18-24

A celebration of books, writing and ideas

Find Out More

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.