Iowa City Landfill reopens to the public, Coralville adds an extra trash pick-up day and the Can Shed is back

The Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center has reopened for all residential customers.

“All services, including yard waste, bulky items, electronics and appliances recycling, and compost will be available,” the Iowa City Public Works Department said in a statement. “Wood chip mulch will not be available until further notice.”

The city closed the landfill to the general public on March 18, as part of its attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 by closing public buildings. The landfill reopened for residents of rural Johnson County on April 20 because of a lack of waste removal options in rural areas.

The landfill will be open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at first. Starting on May 30, the landfill will be open those same hours on Saturday, too.

Even though the landfill is reopening to the general public, its office will remain closed. The landfill is also asking people to pay by credit or debit card or check, not cash.

Quaranclean in Coralville

COVID-19 has caused the city of Coralville to postpone its annual “Mayor’s Clean Up Week.” To take its place, the Coralville Streets and Solid Waste Department is providing an extra trash pick-up for residential customers.

The extra pick-ups, which the city is calling “Quaranclean,” will begin on Friday.

“This collection will occur on Friday, May 15 for customers whose regular pick-up is Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and on Monday, May 18 for customers whose regular pick-up is on Thursday,” according to the city.

Residents should put their garbage into their normal carts, and any bagged garbage must be tagged as usual. No appliances or electronics will be collected.

The Can Shed reopens

In her first public health emergency declaration on March 17, Gov. Kim Reynolds suspended the state law requiring grocery stores to redeem bottle and cans. A popular alternative to stores, the Can Shed, also closed its locations in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids in response to COVID-19. But starting on Thursday, the Can Shed is reopening its locations in both cities.

“Initially, we will only be accepting containers in Can Shed bags in accordance with our Bulk System guidelines,” the Can Shed said in a press release.

As it reopens, the Can Shed is also making changes in response in an attempt to help limit the spread of COVID-19: “We will encourage customers to practice social distancing and continue to only allow two customers in at a time. We are only allowing one person per household and are not allowing children under the age of 16.”

The Can Shed in Cedar Rapids (4121 16th Ave SW) will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday, and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In Iowa City (611 Hollywood Blvd.), it was be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m, and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

