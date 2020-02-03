Advertisement

Joni Ernst cites discredited conspiracy theory to claim Joe Biden could be impeached if elected president

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 309
    Shares

Senator Ernst speaks on the U.S. Senate floor, discussing her proposal to reauthorize and modernize the Violence Against Women Act. Nov. 20, 2019. — video still

Sen. Joni Ernst told Bloomberg News that Joe Biden might immediately face impeachment if elected president.

Ernst claimed that the impeachment of Donald Trump had so lowered the threshold for impeachment that Biden could be impeached for actions he may have taken years before becoming president. She also repeated a discredited conspiracy theory about Biden.

“I think this door of impeachable whatever has been opened,” Ernst said in an interview published by Bloomberg on Sunday. “Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people, right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him.’”

Advertisement

Trump was impeached for actions related to his attempt to get President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden over phony corruption charges that Trump has been promoting in order to damage the former vice president as a 2020 presidential candidate.

Ernst cited those same Trump claims — of Biden “turning a blind eye” to Ukrainian corruption to benefit his son — as the basis for a possible impeachment of Biden. In fact, Biden had pressured the Ukrainian government to be more aggressive in investigating corruption.

Last week, Ernst gleefully suggested that the repetition of Trump’s false charges about Biden during the impeachment trial in the Senate might hurt Biden’s chances in the Iowa Caucus.

Ernst has emerged as one of Trump’s most enthusiastic defenders during the impeachment trial, going from one TV camera crew to another as soon as each trial session, repeating a pro-Trump talking point.

The threat to impeach Biden echoes a threat Republican congressional leaders made in 2016, when they suggested impeaching Hillary Clinton if she became president for events that occurred when she was secretary of state in the Obama administration. The charges alleged by those congressional leaders had already been established as false, but as with Ernst, that didn’t stop them.


  • 309
    Shares
Category: Community/News
Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

Advertisement

Enjoy a tasting and drinks from the best chefs the area has to offer!

Presented by
BUY TICKETS

Join us Saturday, February 15, 6 p.m.
@ Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

MISSION CREEK FESTIVAL APRIL 1-4, 2020
MUSIC • LITERATURE • COMMUNITY

America’s intimate festival experience featuring cutting-edge music, the Midwest’s premier indie book fair, and readings and community happenings across downtown Iowa City.

BUY TICKETS

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS