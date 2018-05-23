Iowa City’s performers for RAGBRAI have been announced







Iowa City’s RAGBRAI celebration Downtown Iowa City — Friday, July 27 starting at 4 p.m.

The City of Iowa City has announced the musicians entertaining its visiting RAGBRAI riders on Friday, July 27.

The Jayhawks, an alternative country-rock band from the Twin Cities, and Blitzen Trapper, a Portland-based experimental folk-rock group, are topping the bill.

Iowa City’s own singer-songwriter Elizabeth Moen and blues legend Kevin “B.F.” Burt will take the mainstage as well, located at the intersection of Clinton Street and Iowa Avenue in downtown Iowa City.

Performances will take place between 4 and 10 p.m., and, like the block party surrounding them, are free and open to the public. Of-age cyclists, visitors and locals alike are invited to purchase drinks from downtown bars and restaurants and carry them freely throughout the designated event area. Food will also be available. A beverage tent near the main stage will be open from 6 to 10 p.m.

RAGBRAI’s scheduled stop in Iowa City has prompted considerable hype, as it’s the first time in 42 years bikers will stay overnight in the city. Iowa City’s RAGBRAI executive committee has themed the Iowa City leg of RAGBRAI with the phrase “Book it to Iowa City.”