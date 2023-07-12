Iowa City relaxes (some) rules around keeping yard chickens





Eleven years after first allowing Iowa City homeowners to keep a few chickens in their backyard, the Iowa City Council has approved several major changes to the city’s urban chicken ordinance.

The changes approved on Tuesday included increasing the number of yardbirds allowed in a yard — from four hens to six — and whose yards they can live in. Under the original ordinance, only single-family homes could have chickens. Now people who live in multi-family homes will be able to keep chickens, if they have permission from the property owner. Also, condo dwellers can have chickens, if they get permission from their homeowners association. There’s even a new break for people with no room in the backyard. It will be possible to get approval for a coop in the side yard instead.

The biggest change, however, is you will no longer need to get permission from your neighbors to keep chickens. But you will still need to get permission from the city. Information about how to apply for an urban chicken permit is available on the city’s website (scroll down to “chickens”).

It’s important to note that one thing hasn’t changed: roosters are still prohibited.