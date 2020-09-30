Advertisement

Iowa City closing its temporary storm debris disposal site

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 3
    Shares

Tree debris at the curbside in Iowa City — City of Iowa City photo

Iowa City is closing its temporary yard debris disposal site in the lot next to the Iowa City Transit facilities at 1200 S. Riverside Drive. The site will shut down at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Iowa City Resource Management said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The site opened on Aug. 15 to provide residents with a place to dispose of downed tree branches and other debris left in the wake of the derecho earlier that week.

“The Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center, located at 3900 Hebl Avenue SW, accepts yard debris at the compost site during regular hours, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday,” Resource Management said in a statement. “There is no charge for self-hauled residential yard waste.”


  • 3
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

The Iowa City Human Rights Commission needs you!

Apply Today

@ICHumanRights »

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Coralville Public Library Online Summer Reading Programs

For ages 0-99+
Sign Up