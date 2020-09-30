Iowa City closing its temporary storm debris disposal site







Iowa City is closing its temporary yard debris disposal site in the lot next to the Iowa City Transit facilities at 1200 S. Riverside Drive. The site will shut down at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Iowa City Resource Management said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The site opened on Aug. 15 to provide residents with a place to dispose of downed tree branches and other debris left in the wake of the derecho earlier that week.

“The Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center, located at 3900 Hebl Avenue SW, accepts yard debris at the compost site during regular hours, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday,” Resource Management said in a statement. “There is no charge for self-hauled residential yard waste.”







