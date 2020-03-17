Iowa City closing City Hall, the landfill and other buildings







Iowa City is closing its City Hall to the general public starting Wednesday, City Manager Geoff Fruinn said in press release on Tuesday afternoon. The move is designed to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The City remains focused on ensuring the continuity of critical operations: the police and fire departments, providing clean water, sewer services, trash and recycling collection, and transit,” Fruinn said. “Our staff is working diligently to put plans in place that these vital services remain active.”

City Hall’s front lobby will remain open, to allow access to the Iowa City Police Department’s headquarters.

“All other City offices in City Hall, including Revenue for paying utility bills, will be closed to the public,” according to the press release. “Services can be taken care of over the phone, online, or through the mail.”

Anyone with questions can call the City Hall front desk at 319-356-5000 for general information.

The city is also closing its Transit Office at 1200 S Riverside Dr. And only commercial waste haulers and contractors will be able to access the Iowa City Landfill through April 5.

The Eastside Recycling Center will remain open, but its Environmental Education Center is closing until April 30.

On Sunday, Iowa City announced the closure of several public facilities.

Iowa City Public Library • Along with the closure of the Library, the ICPL Bookmobile has also been suspended.

• All programs, events, and classes are postponed.

• Due dates will be extended and fines will be suspended on Library materials.

• Online resources are still available.

• Follow the ICPL website and social media outlets for activity suggestions during the closure. Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department • Closures includes Robert A. Lee Recreation Center, Mercer Park Aquatic Center/Scanlon Gym, Terry Trueblood Lodge, and Ned Ashton House.

• Spring Break Camp will be canceled. All participants will be refunded.

• All recreation programing canceled through at least April 5, 2020, including swim lessons.

• Outdoor park restrooms will remain closed.

• Follow the Parks and Rec website and social media outlets for activity suggestions during the closure. Iowa City/Johnson County Senior Center • The closure will impact all members of the community, including members of the Center.

• Follow the Center website and social media outlets for activity suggestions during the closure.

• Alternative options will be provided for those that use the meal service. Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center • The Iowa City animal shelter will be closed to the public, including volunteers.

• Please call ahead of time if you plan to bring an animal in, so that we can prepare ahead of time. The number is 319-356-5295.

Those closures are scheduled to remain in effect until at least April 5.







