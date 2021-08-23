Advertisement

Insomnia Cookies in Iowa City is now open

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska

Cookies from Insomnia Cookies — Izabela Zaluska/Little Village

Warm cookies, cookie sandwiches and cookie cakes await anyone with a late-night or early-morning craving. It’s never too early or too late for cookies, right?

Insomnia Cookies in Iowa City had its grand opening this past weekend. The late-night bakery is located at 125 E Washington St, which used to be Mama’s Deli & Catering.

The Iowa City location is the third Insomnia Cookies in the state. The other two are in Ames and Cedar Falls, also near college towns.

Insomnia Cookies, 125 E Washington St in Iowa City. — Izabela Zaluska/Little Village

Insomnia Cookies was founded in 2003 by Seth Berkowitz, who was then a college student at the University of Pennsylvania.

Berkowitz loved cookies but didn’t want to leave his dorm room at night to go get them. So, he and his friends baked large batches of cookies and delivered them around campus. Three years later, in 2006, Insomnia Cookies opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Syracuse, New York.

Now, there are more than 200 locations across the country.

The Iowa City menu includes a variety of classic cookies, deluxe cookies, cookie cakes and ice cream. And yes, it’s possible to get a cookie or brownie with a scoop of ice cream.

There are also the infamous “wiches” — two cookies with icing or ice cream in the middle.

The Iowa City location’s hours will vary but each day will allow enough time to get that late-night cookie fix. The location does not accept cash.

• Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

• Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

• Saturday from noon to 3 a.m.

• Sunday from noon to 1 a.m.

There is also nationwide shipping available, in addition to local delivery. The Iowa City location will deliver to the University of Iowa, downtown Iowa City, and surrounding neighborhoods, according to a news release.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

VOTE TODAY

Don’t let other people’s opinions win.

Vote for your favorite people, places and events in the Iowa City-Cedar Rapids area! In a time when local businesses need our support more than ever, your vote will send a little love to the places that make our community special. And don’t forget to tell us why—the best comments will be published in our December Best of the CRANDIC 2021 issue! Voting ends September 30.

Read the Best of the CRANDIC issue, on stands now

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.