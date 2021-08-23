Insomnia Cookies in Iowa City is now open









Warm cookies, cookie sandwiches and cookie cakes await anyone with a late-night or early-morning craving. It’s never too early or too late for cookies, right?

Insomnia Cookies in Iowa City had its grand opening this past weekend. The late-night bakery is located at 125 E Washington St, which used to be Mama’s Deli & Catering.

The Iowa City location is the third Insomnia Cookies in the state. The other two are in Ames and Cedar Falls, also near college towns.

Insomnia Cookies was founded in 2003 by Seth Berkowitz, who was then a college student at the University of Pennsylvania.

Berkowitz loved cookies but didn’t want to leave his dorm room at night to go get them. So, he and his friends baked large batches of cookies and delivered them around campus. Three years later, in 2006, Insomnia Cookies opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Syracuse, New York.

Now, there are more than 200 locations across the country.

The Iowa City menu includes a variety of classic cookies, deluxe cookies, cookie cakes and ice cream. And yes, it’s possible to get a cookie or brownie with a scoop of ice cream.

There are also the infamous “wiches” — two cookies with icing or ice cream in the middle.

The Iowa City location’s hours will vary but each day will allow enough time to get that late-night cookie fix. The location does not accept cash.

• Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. • Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. • Saturday from noon to 3 a.m. • Sunday from noon to 1 a.m.

There is also nationwide shipping available, in addition to local delivery. The Iowa City location will deliver to the University of Iowa, downtown Iowa City, and surrounding neighborhoods, according to a news release.









