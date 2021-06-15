Advertisement

Insomnia Cookies opening downtown Iowa City location

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
Insomnia Cookies, 125 East Washington Street in Iowa City. — Izabela Zaluska/Little Village

Late-night snacking in Iowa City is about to get a whole lot sweeter after Insomnia Cookies opens its downtown location.

The late-night bakery chain will be moving into the space at 125 E Washington St, which used to be Mama’s Deli & Catering. Mama’s Deli closed last December.

Iowa City’s Insomnia Cookies will be opening “later this summer,” the company’s Director of Communications Sarah Schwab told Little Village in an email. Schwab said more information will be shared when it’s available.

The downtown Iowa City location will be the late-night bakery chain’s third location in Iowa. The other two are in Ames and Cedar Falls. It’s no coincidence that all three of Iowa’s locations are near college towns.

Insomnia Cookies was founded in 2003 by Seth Berkowitz, who was then a college student at the University of Pennsylvania.

Berkowitz loved cookies but didn’t want to leave his dorm room at night to go get them. So, Berkowitz and his friends baked large batches of cookies and delivered them around campus. Three years later, in 2006, Insomnia Cookies opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Syracuse, New York. And the rest is history.

As of late April, the chain has nearly 200 locations, many of which are near college campuses and open as late as 3 a.m. The late-night bakery also has local delivery and nationwide shipping for customers craving a warm cookie.

The Insomnia Cookies menu generally features a variety of warm cookies, ice cream sandwiches, cookie cakes, ice cream and brownies. There are also gluten-free and vegan cookie options.

According to the Insomnia Cookies website, the Iowa City location will be open from noon to 1 a.m. on Sunday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Thursday and Friday; and noon to 3 a.m. on Saturday. Delivery hours will begin one hour after the store opens.

The company is hiring bakers, drivers and shift leads for the Iowa City location. More information and applications can be found online.


