Hike for Healthcare: Protesting Republican attempts to kill the Affordable Care Act

Hike for Healthcare Corner of 8th Ave and 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids — Tuesday, June 26 at 12 p.m.

Political activists and other Iowans upset about Republican health care policies will be gathering in Cedar Rapids at noon Tuesday for the Hike for Healthcare. At the same time protesters in Cedar Rapids are marching the half-mile from the corner to 8th Ave and 2nd St., SE, to Rep. Rod Blum’s office, there will also be protests at Blum’s offices in Cedar Falls and Dubuque, as well as at Rep. David Young’s Des Moines office.

“Iowans are extremely frustrated with the poor representation we’re getting in Congress, particularly from Congressman Blum and Congressman Young,” said Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa, a statewide political advocacy organization. “These events are meant to speak out against the drastic changes to and attacks on our health care from the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress.”

Progress Iowa is sponsoring the Hike for Healthcare events, in partnership with Iowa Citizen Action Network, Iowa Main Street Alliance, Americans for Democratic Action Iowa, NextGen Iowa and Keep Iowa Healthy.

“We’ve seen premiums go up, we’ve seen attacks on protections guaranteeing health care for people with preexisting conditions and continued efforts to completely repeal the Affordable Care Act by the Trump administration,” Sinovic said. “These members of Congress have done nothing to fight back against the Trump administration moves.”

Blum, who represents the 1st Congressional District and Young, who represets the 3rd District, are both Republicans. Both have supported bills that would dismantle the Affordable Care Act, and both are facing a strong opposition from Democrats in the November general election. The Cook Political Report lists the 1st District as a “toss-up” and the 3rd is rated as “leans Republican” by a very narrow margin.

“We really are frustrated with how they are handling health care policy, so we’re rallying folks to contact their members of Congress, who will hopefully listen to our voices,” Sinovic said.