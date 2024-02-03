Mississippi politician charged with a hate crime for smashing the Satanic Temple display at the Iowa State Capitol





Court filings made public this week show Michael Cassidy has been charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief for vandalizing a holiday display at the Iowa State Capitol in December. Cassidy has said he traveled to Des Moines from his home in Mississippi specifically to smash the display from the Satanic Temple (TST).

After the attack, Cassidy told the Sentinel, a conservative news and opinion site, he attacked and beheaded the statue to “awaken Christians to the anti-Christian acts promoted by our government.” The Sentinel quotes Cassidy as saying, “my conscience is held captive to the word of God, not to bureaucratic decree. And so I acted.”

Advertisement

Because the Iowa Capitol permits displays from religious groups, like the nativity scene that was also displayed in December, it must allow displays from all religions. TST is a recognized religious organization.

TST is often confused with the Church of Satan, with which it is not associated. TST was founded in 2013 by a small group of atheists, and on its site TST explains members do not believe in “the existence of Satan or the supernatural.”

Members follow the temple’s seven fundamental tenets, which focus on rationality, compassion and the “struggle for justice.” TST has routinely applied to place displays on public property when other religions are invited to do so, in order to defend the ideas of both freedom of religion and freedom from religion.

The seven fundamental tenets were featured in the display Cassidy destroyed.

The TST display had become a focus of outrage on rightwing media sites and in related social media circles, especially after Fox News ran a story on it.

Cassidy was originally charged in December with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. The new court filings show the charge was amended to third-degree criminal mischief after the Polk County Attorney’s Office determined it would cost more than originally estimated to replace what Cassidy damaged.

The third-degree charge would also be a misdemeanor, but Cassidy’s stated motive led to the criminal mischief being classified as a hate crime. That automatically makes the charge a felony.

Under Iowa Code, criminal mischief is a hate crime when it is “committed against a person or a person’s property because of the person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, political affiliation, sex, sexual orientation, age, or disability.”

“Evidence shows the defendant made statements to law enforcement and the public indicating he destroyed the property because of the victim’s religion,” Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the Polk County Attorney’s Office, said in a statement provided to the Des Moines Register.

Cassidy, a former Navy pilot, grew up in Virginia. He earned an undergraduate degree in history from Virginia Tech University in 2009. In 2018, he received a liberal arts degree from Harvard University’s extension service.

He has attempted to launch a political career in Mississippi, unsuccessfully running for office in 2022 and 2023 as a Republican. Cassidy got a burst of attention in conservative circles following his attack on the TST display, and immediately began fundraising off it.

According to the Magnolia Tribune, a Mississippi news site, as of the end of January, Cassidy had collected $98,000 for a legal defense fund through an online fundraising site.

Subscribe to LV Daily for community news, events, photos and more in your inbox every weekday afternoon.

The news that Cassidy has been charged with a hate crime has also brought him to the attention of some of the biggest names in rightwing social media.

On Wednesday, Libs of TikTok — the Twitter account of anti-LGBTQ personality and conspiracy theorist Chaya Raichik, whose posts targeting schools, libraries and trans health providers have been linked to dozens of subsequent bomb threats — tweeted about Cassidy.

“Welcome to America’s 2-tier-justice system,” the tweet concluded. “The police state made it clear who they worship. Wokeness and Satanism is the new religion.”

Elon Musk quote-tweeted Libs of TikTok, adding, “What has become of America?”

Cassidy then quote-tweeted Musk.

“Great question @elonmusk.”

“Thanks to everyone who’s been supportive, I truly appreciate it. It’s important to remember what Jesus said in John 16:33 …In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.’”

“I’ll have more to say soon.”

Great question @elonmusk. Thanks to everyone who’s been supportive, I truly appreciate it. It’s important to remember what Jesus said in John 16:33 “…In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” I’ll have more to say soon. https://t.co/C5gnSqYqH0 — Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Mike_Cassidy_MS) January 31, 2024

So far, that “soon” hasn’t come. Cassidy’s attorney has also declined requests for a comment.

On its Facebook page, the TST congregation of Iowa called the decision to charge Cassidy with a hate crime “a significant milestone” on “the path to true religious equality in America.”

“This shift from a mere misdemeanor to a serious felony underscores the gravity of the attack on religious pluralism and the criminal violation of essential individual rights,” the post said. “We appreciate the Polk County Attorney’s Office recognizing The Satanic Temple’s authentic religious standing, reinforcing our rightful place in a society that acknowledges diverse beliefs.”

Cassidy is scheduled to be arraigned on the felony criminal mischief charge on Thursday, Feb. 15.