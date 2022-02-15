GetHelpNowCR.com provides an easy way for people in Cedar Rapids to find help with depression and other challenges

There’s a new online resource available for people in crisis and others who need help, GetHelpNowCR.com. This site, which can be accessed through its URL and through a QR code, feature information about and links to services to assist those having thoughts of suicide, coping with depression, experiencing domestic violence or facing other challenges, including food insecurity or problems with housing and transportation.

GetHelpNowCR.com is a project of the MedQuarter Regional Medical District, the centrally located health services area created by the city of Cedar Rapids in partnership with Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa, Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint – St. Luke’s Hospital.

“We’ve all read the headlines about mental health. The global pandemic and its fallout, plus just the everyday challenges of life, are creating a greater need than ever before for mental health services,” Phil Wasta, the district’s executive director, said in a statement. “We hope GetHelpNowCR.com and its QR code will help members of our community reach out and connect with the mental health service provider that can help them. If someone you know is struggling, this will help you find the place to turn to and do it fast.”

GetHelpNowCR.com offers links to the following services available in Cedar Rapids, Linn County and the surrounding area.

• Crisis in Mental Health, Substance Use or Suicidal Thoughts • Counseling by Phone, Chat or Text for People Needing To Talk • Issues with Alcohol, Drugs, Gambling, Suicidal Thoughts, and Mental Health • Non-Life-Threatening Mental Health or Substance Use Crisis • Non-Life-Threatening Mental Health or Substance Use Treatment • Domestic Violence • Peer Support for Non-Crisis Mental Health or Substance Use Struggles • Grief Support • Other Community Resources for Food, Housing, Medication, etc.

The site notes that its list of resources is not comprehensive for the region, but is meant to be a helpful toolkit.

“Please know that there is no wrong door to seeking help,” GetHelpNowCR.com says on its site. “All resources listed here are interconnected and can help you find the appropriate resource closest to you in Cedar Rapids, Linn County and the Eastern Iowa region.”

