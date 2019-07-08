Former Illinois congressman Bobby Schilling is running for Congress in Iowa’s 2nd District







On Monday, former Illinois congressman Bobby Schilling filed the paperwork necessary to run for the open seat in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, which is currently held by Rep. Dave Loebsack. The 55-year-old represented the Illinois side of the Quad Cities for two years starting in 2011.

Born in Rock Island, Schilling was a lifelong resident of Illinois until 2017, when he moved across the Mississippi and established residency in Le Claire, Iowa.

“I escaped Illinois,” Schilling told the Press-Citizen in May. “Things aren’t going to get better there.”

A conservative Republican and member of the Tea Party movement, Schilling was elected as part of the Republican wave in the 2010 midterm election. He lost his reelection bid in 2012. In 2014, he made another unsuccessful bid for Congress from Illinois.

Schilling told the Press-Citizen he feels his politics will “play well” in Iowa.

“We need a representative not just to bash things, but to come through with solid ideas for working people in Iowa,” he said.

The Iowa Democratic Party responded to reports of Schilling’s candidacy with a press release highlighting Schilling’s votes during his two years in Congress “to make deep cuts to critical programs like Social Security and Medicare while expanding tax cuts for the wealthy.”

Schilling is currently the only Republican candidate in Iowa 2nd District. The previous sole GOP candidate, Osceola Mayor Thomas Kedley, dropped out of the race last month.