Advertisement

Fixtures, equipment from The Mill listed for auction

Posted on by Genevieve Trainor
  • 99
    Shares

The Mill restaurant and performance venue, 120 E Burlington St, Iowa City — Zak Neumann

When The Mill announced its closure two months ago, the Iowa City community that the restaurant and music venue had served for nearly 60 years (48 at its current Burlington Street location) was aghast. Everyone knew that there would be institutional casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, but “it couldn’t happen here” seemed like the prevailing sentiment. However, “I think if we reflect on how we’ve spent our time and our money in the last year (prior to the plague), I think we’d have seen clearly,” Chris Wiersma wrote in a hybrid eulogy/j’accuse letter to the editor.

In the weeks that followed news of The Mill’s second demise (it had closed for nearly a month in 2003 before being taken over by its current owners, perhaps part of why the community was so sure it would pull through this time), multiple efforts arose to save it. One group, the Refounders of The Mill, developed a plan to purchase the business assets — name, business model, signature recipes — and reopen at a different location. Another, Save The Mill, a Living Landmark, immediately began working toward having the building itself preserved as a historic landmark.

But alongside those community efforts, the owners were simply still trying to sell. Offers were made but they were rejected, according to sources with knowledge of the negotiations, and the owners need to have the building clear by the end of the month. Today a wide variety of The Mill’s fixtures and equipment have been listed for auction by Backes Auctioneers and Realty, a company based out of Raymond, Iowa. The items will be on view at the site from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23 in advance of an online auction starting Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.

The Mill dining room in 2017. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Among the items listed are the worn and familiar benches and tables, stools and chairs, drinkware and a wide variety of commercial kitchen equipment. However, Little Village‘s sources say that some of the more historic items are being held back and preserved, and “The Mill” as a local brand could potentially be revived — either in the same place or at another location — and remains for sale.

The Mill has served as an anchor venue for Iowa City live music, literary and political events. It has seen myriad local, national and international artists grace its stage. It is the home stage for the Run of the Mill Theatre Company and has served the community steadfastly for decades with weekly open mics, low cost facilities rentals and countless fundraisers for nonprofit organizations.

The Mill hosts audiences for Witching Hour 2016. — Zak Neumann/Little Village


  • 99
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US!

July 2020 marks Little Village’s 19th anniversary. With our community of readers alongside us, we’ll be ready for what the next 19 have in store.

BECOME A SUPPORTER:

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.