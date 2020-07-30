Finalists announced in search for new Iowa City Chief of Police







Iowa City’s search for a new police chief entered its final phase on Thursday, as City Manager Geoff Fruin announced a nationwide search had produced three candidates for the job: Commander Jason Lando of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Lt. Dustin Liston of the El Paso Police Department and Chief Jeremy Logan of the Oelwein Police Department.

Jason Lando: Commander, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Served in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police since 2000; Commander since 2014

Graduated with a Masters of Science in Legal Studies from California University of Pennsylvania in 2017

Bachelors of Science in Emergency Medicine Management from University of Pittsburgh in 2001

Full resume Dustin Liston: Lieutenant, El Paso Police Department Served in the El Paso Police Department since 1998; Lieutenant since 2014

Graduate with a Masters of Science in Criminal Justice from Sul Ross State University in 2016

Bachelors of Arts in Psychology and Sociology from University of Iowa in 1997

Full resume Jeremy Logan: Chief, Oelwein Police Department Served in Oelwein Police Department since 1993; Chief since 2002

Currently enrolled in Criminal Justice Leadership Masters program at Waldorf University

Bachelors of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Waldorf University in 2016

Full resume

There will be public forums for citizens to ask questions of each of the candidates. Dates have not yet been set for those events.

The city started its search for a new police chief when Jody Matherly announced he was retiring after 37 years in law enforcement, and serving as Iowa City’s chief of police since 2017. Capt. Bill Campbell took over as interim chief on Feb. 24.

The next chief will have to preside over a period of major transition for the ICPD. The 17-point resolution the Iowa City Council unanimously approved on June 16 in response to demands from the Iowa Freedom Riders calls for numerous changes to the department, including structural changes. The first point of the resolution requires the development by Dec. 15 of a preliminary plan to restructure ICPD “towards community policing” and reduce “the public’s reliance on police in non-violent situations through use of unarmed professionals.”

The city is also currently investigating the actions of ICPD officers on the night of June 3, when officers working with troopers from the Iowa State Patrol confronted a peaceful protest march on Dubuque Street. In response to an open records request, the city confirmed this week that ICPD officers had used tear gas, smoke grenades and pepper spray on protesters. The investigation will be conducted by a private firm with experience in reviewing police conduct.







