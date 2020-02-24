Capt. Bill Campbell named interim ICPD chief as the city begins nationwide search for a permanent leader







Capt. Bill Campbell has been named the interim chief of the Iowa City Police Department, City Manager Geoff Fruinn announced on Monday. Campbell takes over from Chief Jody Matherly, who announced his retirement on Feb. 6.

Campbell joined the ICPD in 1990, starting as a patrol officer. He has served in a wide variety of roles during his 30-year career, from public information officer to commander of the ICPD Special Response Team.

Campbell also served as interim chief during the hiring process in 2016 that resulted in the city hiring Matherly. He was the second interim chief of ICPD, replacing Capt. Troy Kelsay, who was named interim chief after the retirement of Chief Sam Hargadine in June 2016. Iowa state law only allows an interim police chief to serve for 90 days.

The city is conducting a nationwide search for a new police chief, overseen by a recruitment committee composed of Fruinn, Assistant City Manager Ashley Monroe and Human Resources Administrator Karen Jennings. The city’s website now has a page dedicated to the search process, which includes a link to the city’s official job listing.

In addition to explaining the minimal qualification for the job, such as education and experience, the listing includes a broader picture of what the recruitment committee is looking for in a new chief.

Ideal candidate will demonstrate appreciation and sensitivity for cultural and racial diversity; be an approachable and dynamic leader who is able to inspire the community and ICPD; ability to serve as a mentor and coach who provides staff clear and consistent expectations of performance and promotional criteria; excellent communication skills; be respectful of community protest as an exercise in democracy and form of feedback; be solution-focused and open to productive change; be an active participant on City executive team willing to assist other Departments; transparent within the limits of the law; value the importance of regional law enforcement cooperation; have ability to support, manage, motivate and hold employees accountable; ability to maintain productive working relationships with labor unions. Bilingual ability is a plus.

The position has a starting annual salary range of $105,955.20 to $169,540.80, as well as a variety of benefits.

The ICPD chief oversees a department with an annual operating budget of $15.5 million and 111 employees, including 85 sworn positions.

The city is soliciting public feedback on the hiring process online; you may email the recruitment team at policechiefsearch@iowa-city.org. Written comments can also be mailed to the Human Resource Office at City Hall, 410 E Washington St, 52240.

Applications for ICPD chief are being accepted through April 2. According to the published schedule for the hiring process, there will a public announcement naming the finalists for the job in either June or July.







