Exploring Witching Hour’s can’t-miss events: Workshops

Creative Tools for the Apocalypse: Workshop Merge — Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

In this series, local arts critic (and Witching Hour participant) Daniel Boscaljon provides a guide to his choices for the most thought-provoking parts of the 2019 Witching Hour Festival. Monday: Talks and resentations; Tuesday: Theater, film and performance. Today: Workshops

Narrowly edging out Megan Gogerty’s storytelling session as my top contender in the workshop category is Beatrice Thomas’ second event of the Wiching Hour Festival. Thomas’ presentation (Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m.) and workshop both promise to provide crucial tools for creative fusion — and to help me sort which creative projects to tackle first.

The content of Thomas’ work also intrigues me. The political task of providing entertainment textured by empathy for other kinds of experiences has never felt more pressing, and it seems like Thomas understands both the stakes (Apocalypse) and the response (Creative Tools) for how to create a better present for everyone.

I want to learn how to prioritize my talents as a vehicle for creating important social experiences.

Official bio: Beatrice Thomas (she/they) is an arts & equity consultant, creative producer, multi-disciplinary artist and social justice drag queen. Their regenerative social practice lies at the intersection of performing arts and activism. Thomas comes from a family lineage of pastors, performers, doctors and healers. Beatrice has been making art and pondering the meaning of it all from the moment they came into consciousness. From absurdist cabarets to vampire/witch love triangles, Thomas weaves the experiences of queers and people of color into magical realities that pairs empathy with entertainment. Thomas nationally advances the work of marginalized artists, and for nearly a decade has worked in the public, creative, and non-profit sectors in the San Francisco Bay area. More recently, Thomas has dedicated her career to building community and providing professional development for individual artists and arts administrators and has held senior positions at San Francisco Arts Commission, foolsFURY Theatre, and SAFEhouse Arts. Beatrice is 2020 APAP/NYC Co-Chair and recieved their MFA from the University of Texas.

Witching Hour is a co-production of the Englert Theatre and Little Village Magazine.

Festival passes are $20 student, $35 single day general, $55 weekend general.