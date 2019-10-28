Exploring Witching Hour’s can’t-miss events: Talks and presentations







From Impossible to Inevitable: How Climate Action is Mainstreamed Globally Englert Theatre — Friday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.

In this series, local arts critic (and Witching Hour participant) Daniel Boscaljon provides a guide to his choices for the most thought provoking parts of the 2019 Witching Hour Festival. First up: talks and presentations.

Marcelo Mena kicks off Englert activities at Witching Hour with a Friday night lecture titled From Impossible to Inevitable: How Climate Action is Mainstreamed Globally. His talk is free and open to the public, as are all of the talks/presentations listed below. Exploring these fascinating events is a great way to get your Witching Hour feet wet.

Those who may be interested in his background in science and politics, his role as the World Banks’ climate advisor, or his role as Chile’s Minister of the Environment will certainly be satisfied by Mena’s presentation.

But Witching Hour is a festival dedicated to creativity and the unknown, experimentation and exploration. Personally, I appreciate that his presentation promises to provide reflections on different perspectives that frame how to address factual, contemporary threats to survival with realistic, positive solutions.

Mena has a track record for transforming thoughts into action, and (like Greta Thunberg) is an individual making substantial changes to our world. I want to learn how to be a problem solver.

Official bio: Marcelo Mena served as Chile’s Minister of the Environment where he led nothing short of an environmental revolution – ratifying some of the world’s most progressive environmental policies, and bringing the global south to the forefront of international debate at multiple climate summits from 2014-2018. Mena is a University of Iowa Distinguished Alumni award recipient, having completed his PhD work in Environmental Engineering right here in Iowa City. He currently serves as the World Bank’s climate advisor to the CEO, where he recently led the creation of a new Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action that has united 40 countries to mainstream climate change in investment processes.

Other Talks and Presentations:

Pre-Witching Hour

Creative Matters Lecture with Rachel Grimes Voxman Recital Hall | Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. | Free and open to the public

Rachel Grimes in Conversation with the Iowa Women’s Archives University of Iowa Libraries, Iowa Women’s Archives, Main Library | Thursday, Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. | Free and open to the public

Witching Hour

Creative Tools for the Apocalypse w/ Beatrice Thomas Iowa City Public Library, Meeting Room A | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m. | Free and open to the public

All Bodies Belong: Positive Acceptance of Our Physical Selves Iowa City Public Library, Meeting Room A | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11:45 a.m. | Free and open to the public

Challenges, Opportunities, and Planning for the Future at the University of Iowa Englert Theatre | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. | Free and open to the public

Witching Hour is a co-production of the Englert Theatre and Little Village Magazine.

