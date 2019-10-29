Exploring Witching Hour’s can’t-miss events: Theater, film, performance









The Way Forth Englert Theatre — Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:30 p.m.

In this series, local arts critic (and Witching Hour participant) Daniel Boscaljon provides a guide to his choices for the most thought provoking parts of the 2019 Witching Hour Festival. Monday: Talks and resentations. Today: Theater, film and performance.

Composer Rachel Grimes‘ folk opera/film amalgam epitomizes the sort of critical and creative engagement that that invites Witching Hour audiences to life-changing, mind-bending beauty.

Mining history to make art that reintroduces us to what we take for granted in the present seems interesting; the multimedia expression of the results promises an incredible experience. Grimes’ process of unearthing old recordings, mixing genres and media, curating the past into a present-day composition and transforming the results sounds enthralling.

I look forward to discovering how the questions and ghosts from the past haunt the art we hear in the present. I want to witness how hope emerges from a past that time failed to forget.

Tickets are $10 for students, or $20 for general admission. Free with a festival pass. Grimes also has free speaking events this week, on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. as part of the University of Iowa Creative Matters Lecture Series and on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. in conversation with the UI Iowa Women’s Archives.

Other Theater, Film and Performances:

Witching Hour

Comedy Showcase, ft. Arish Singh, Meredith Kachel, Cameron Gillette, Spencer Loucks, Aloe Mean and Nancy/Eric Persoon The Mill | Friday, Nov. 1 at 9:30 p.m. | $5 students, $10 general or free with festival pass

Lynch: A History, screening and discussion FilmSceen — Chauncey | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. | $10 or free with festival pass

The Mirror / The Reaping (Christopher McMillan) Public Space One (229 N. Gilbert) | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. | Free and open to the public (Note: Viewer discretion is advised)

Julio Torres w/ Arish Singh Englert Theatre | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 9:30 p.m. | $10 student, $20 general or free with festival pass.

Witching Hour Adjacent

Feast. Riverside Theatre | Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m. | Free with festival pass (show runs through Nov. 10; regular ticket prices $10-30)

Witching Hour is a co-production of the Englert Theatre and Little Village Magazine.

Festival passes are $20 student, $35 single day general, $55 weekend general.

