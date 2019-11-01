Advertisement

Exploring Witching Hour’s can’t-miss events: Music

Posted on by Daniel Boscaljon
  • 10
    Shares

I Got Life, And I Got Freedom: Exploring Personal & Social Change Through the Music of Nina Simone

Englert Theatre — Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Counterfeit Madison (Sharon Udoh) performs a set of Nina Simone classics. — Chip Willis

In this series, local arts critic (and Witching Hour participant) Daniel Boscaljon provides a guide to his choices for the most thought provoking parts of the 2019 Witching Hour Festival. Monday: Talks and resentations; Tuesday: Theater, film and performance; Wednesday: Workshops; Thursday: Readings. Today: Music

Counterfeit Madison has been on my must-see list since I inadvertently missed her performance in 2018 and heard everyone rave about the beauty, the joy and the energy of the show. Her Witching Hour performance of I Got Life, And I Got Freedom: Exploring Personal & Social Change Through the Music of Nina Simone offers the perfect second chance.

Advertisement

As a fan of jazz — and especially of Nina Simone’s hauntingly beautiful songs — I am interested in seeing reputable artists do justice to her music. Putting that together with Counterfeit Madison becomes a dream come true — it promises to be a thoughtful, jubilant and personal take on what music means.

I want to experience how musicians live their influences.

I Got Life … is $5 students, $10 general or free with festival pass.

Official bio: Sharon Udoh, a Nigerian-American pianist, vocalist, composer, arranger, and bandleader creates under the moniker Counterfeit Madison. A typical live musical experience, whether through her original work or the recontextualisation of the music of visionary Nina Simone, embodies a demonstration of the richness of humanity, absurdity, empathy, chaos, and the struggle and freedom of black and brown individuals in America and worldwide.

Other Music:

Obnox w/ Starry Nights Gabe’s | Friday, Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. | $5 students, $10 general or free with festival pass
Shredders w/ Carrier Waves Gabe’s | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10:30 p.m. | $10 students, $15 general or free with festival pass

Witching Hour is a co-production of the Englert Theatre and Little Village Magazine.
Festival passes are $20 student, $35 single day general, $55 weekend general.


  • 10
    Shares
Category: Arts & Entertainment, Community/News
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

Advertisement

Bag Sale Saturday, November 9

25% Off

Everything*

*artisans have been paid in full.

It’s our biggest sale of the year, and its only one day!

Find out more

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

Read More

Vote on or before November 5

Advertisement

VOTER’S GUIDE for the 2019 Johnson County Elections

Mark your calendar! Local elections for City Council and School Board on November 5, 2019. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn More

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS