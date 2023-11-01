Every book removed from Iowa schools (so far) in response to SF 496

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed SF 496 into law in May, after it was pushed through the Iowa Legislature with only Republican votes. Among the bill’s provisions is a requirement that school districts remove all books with “descriptions or visual depictions of a sex act” except for approved science or health class texts. It also prohibits “any program, curriculum, test, survey, questionnaire, promotion or instruction” referencing sexual identity or gender orientation in primary schools.
It was obvious in discussions of SF 496 during this year’s legislative session that the bill was aimed at banning LGBTQ books, but it was crafted in a broader way to avoid legal challenges. Although Republicans settled on a very large scope for their ban, they did include an exemption to make sure the Bible and other religious texts would not be removed from schools for any references to sex.
During the State Board of Education’s meeting in August, Board President John Robbins said “there’s a lot of confusion” about what those bans cover, and which books need to be removed from school. There’s only one more scheduled meeting of the board this year. The agenda for that Nov. 15 meeting has not yet been published, so it’s not clear if the board will address SF 496.
The Iowa Department of Education hasn’t helped resolve the confusion. It has not issued any guidance for districts as to what books are to be removed. The uncertainty has forced local school officials to be extremely cautious, resulting in wide-ranging bans. The department has until the end of December to begin the rule-making process to create regulations for administering SF 496, which means that long process may not begin until just days before SF 496 begins to be enforced at the start of the new year.
As of Oct. 26, over 1,000 books — or 527 different titles — had been removed from classrooms and school libraries because of the new law, according to data collected by the Des Moines Register. That total is also far from complete, as only 39 of Iowa’s 326 school districts, or about 12 percent, have responded to the Register’s open records requests so far. Districts have until Jan. 1 to finalize their lists, before teachers or administrators face possible penalties.
Some districts have flagged just a few titles, while others (including Winterset, Norwalk and Iowa City) have listed dozens — and then there’s the Nevada Community School District, which has targeted 239. Urbandale had a jaw-dropping 374 titles on their list when the nonprofit Annie’s Foundation obtained and published it in July; after public outcry, the district reduced it to 64.
Urbandale has also gone so far as to post disclaimers on Little Free Libraries located on campus, clarifying the boxes are “not funded, sponsored, endorsed or maintained” by the administration or school board. In August, Mason City’s school district invited comparisons to sci-fi dystopias when it employed ChatGPT to help identify unlawful library content.
“It is simply not feasible to read every book and filter for these new requirements,” the district’s assistant superintendent Bridgette Exman said in a statement defending the use of AI.
As predicted, many of the titles commonly removed are by, or depict, LGBTQ+ people. None are pornographic by any commonly held or reasonable definition.
Despite this, Gov. Reynolds insists there is no book ban in Iowa, boasting only that “we got porn out of the classroom and the libraries.”
Below is a list of every title currently banned in an Iowa school district (Little Village will do its best to keep this list updated as more districts report to the Register). Many have been targeted by multiple districts, while others were removed in only one. Search the list by district, book title or author here.
#famous by Jilly Gagnon
101 Questions about Sex and Sexuality by Faith Brynie
1984 by George Orwell
The 57 Bus by Dashka Slater
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie
The Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Across the Universe by Beth Revis
Adjustment Day by Chuck Palahniuk
Afterworlds by Scott Westerfield
All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson
All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven
All the Days Past, All the Days to Come by Mildred D. Taylor
All the Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace
All This Time by Mikki Daughtry and Rachael Lippincott
All the Tides of Fate by Adalyn Grace
All Your Perfects by Colleen Hoover
Almost Flying by Jake Maria Arlow
Always Running by Luis J. Rodriguez
American Roommate Experiment by Elena Armas
An American Tragedy by Theodore Dreiser
Ana on the Edge by A.J. Sass
Anatomy of a Boyfriend by Daria Sndowsky
Anatomy of a Single Girl by Daria Sndowsky
And Tango Makes Three by John Richardson and Peter Parnell
Angus, Thongs, and Full-Frontal Snogging by Louise Rennison
Animal Farm by George Orwell
Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins
Announcing Trouble by Amy Fellner Dominy
Any Way the Wind Blows by Rainbow Rowell
Archenemy by Paul Hobin
Archer’s Voice by Mia Sheridan
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz
As I Lay Dying by William Faulkner
Asking For It by Louis O’Neill
Assassination Classroom 1-5 by Yusei Matsui
Athletic Shorts by Chris Crutcher
Away We Go by Emil Ostrovski
Beach Read by Emily Henry
Beauty and the Besharam by Lillie Vale
Before I Fall by Lauren Oliver
Being Jazz by Jazz Jennings
Being You by [Unknown]
Beloved by Toni Morrison
Bend in the Road by Nicholas Sparks
The Best at It by Maulik Pancholy
Beyond Magenta by Susan Kuklin
Bitterblue by Kristin Cashore
Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown
Black Witch by Laurie Forest
Blankets by Craig Thompson
Blood & Honey by Shelby Mahurin
Blood Water Paint by Joy McCullough
The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
Book Lovers by Emily Henry
Boy Meets Boy by David Levithan
Boy Toy by Barry Lyga
Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall
Boys I Know by Anna Gracia
Brave Face: A Memoir by Shaun David Hutchinson
Brave New World by Aldous Huxley
Breaking Dawn by Stephanie Meyer
Breathless by Jennifer Niven
Breathless by Jessica Warman
Bridge From Me to You by Lisa Schroeder
Burned by Ellen Hopkins
Burned by P.C. Cast
Call Me By Your Name by Andre Aciman
Can We Talk About Consent by Justin Hancock
Caprice by Coe Booth
The Cardboard Kingdom (graphic novel) by Chad Sell
The Carnival at Bray by Jessie Ann Foley
Cave in the Clouds by Susan Elizabeth McClelland and Ahmed Badeeah Hassan
The Cellar by Natasha Preston
Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun
A Child Called “It” by Dave Pelzer
Chinese Handcuffs by Chris Crutcher
Chlamydia by Amy Breguet
The Chocolate War by Robert Cormier
Choke by Chuck Palahniuk
Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
City of Ashes by Cassandra Clare
City of Bones by Cassandra Clare
City of Fallen Angels by Cassandra Clare
City of Glass by Cassandra Clare
City of Heavenly Fire by Cassandra Clare
City of Lost Souls by Cassandra Clare
A Clash of Kings by George R.R. Martin
Class Act by Jerry Craft
Collateral by Ellen Hopkins
The Color Purple by Alice Walker
Coming Up for Air by Nicole B. Tyndall
Confess by Colleen Hoover
Corn Goddess by Stephanie Dickenson
The Cost of Knowing by Brittany Morris
Court by Tracy Wolff
Covet by Tracy Wolff
A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas
Crank by Ellen Hopkins
Crave by Tracy Wolff
Crown of Midnight by Sarah J. Maas
Crush by Tracy Wolff
Damsel by Elana Arnold
Dark Triumph by Robin LaFevers
Date Rape by Mary E. Williams
Dating Makes Perfect by Pintip Dunn
Daughter of Smoke & Bone by Laini Taylor
Daughters of Eve by Lois Duncan
Days of Blood & Starlight by Laini Taylor
Days of Infamy by Lawrence Goldstone
Dear Martin by Nic Stone
Deep Dark Blue: A Memoir of Survival by Polo Tate
The Deepest Breath by Meg Grehan
Demon Tide by Laurie Forest
The Difference Between You & Me by Madeleine George
A Different Season by [Unknown]
Doing It: Let’s Talk about Sex by Hannah Witton
Doomed by Chuck Palahniuk
Drama by Raina Telgemeier
Draw the Line by Kathryn Otoshi
Dreaming in Cuban by Christina Garcia
Dreamland by Sarah Dessen
The Duff by Kody Keplinger
Dumplin’ by Julie Murphy
The Earth, My Butt, and Other Big Round Things by Carolyn Mackler
Eclipse by Stephanie Meyer
Edge of Ready by L.B. Tillit
Eleanor & Park by Rainbow Rowell
Emmy & Oliver by Robin Benway
Empire of Storms by Sarah J Maas
Endometriosis by Stephanie Watson
Every Last Word by Tamara Ireland Stone
Every Summer After by Carley Fortune
Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon
Evil Queen by Gena Showalter
Extraordinary Means by Robyn Schneider
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close by Jonathan Safran Foer
The Face on the Milk Carton by Caroline B. Cooney
Fallout by Ellen Hopkins
Family of Liars by E. Lockhart
Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell
The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
Feed by M.T. Anderson
The Female of the Species by Mindy McGinnis
Feminism by [Unknown]
Find Me by Tahereh Mafi
Finding Cinderella by Colleen Hoover
Fire by Kristin Cashore
Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah
The First Part Last by Angela Johnson
Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis
Frankly in Love by David Yoon
Flamer by Mike Curato
Flowers for Algernon by Daniel Keyes
Forever by Judy Blume
Forrest Gump by Winston Groom
Frankie & Bug by Gayle Foman
Frequently Asked Questions About Same-Sex Marriage by Tracy Brown
Friday Night Lights by Buzz Bissinger
Furyborn by Claire Legrand
Gabi, A Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero
A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin
Gay & Lesbian Parents by Juliana Fields
Gender Equality by Marie Des Neiges Leonard
Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe
Genital Herpes by Greg Saulmon
The Gift by Danielle Steel
Girl in Pieces by Kathleen Glasgow
A Girl Like That by Tanaz Bhathena
Girl, Unframed by Deb Caletti
Girl With the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson
The Giver by Lois Lowry
Glass by Ellen Hopkins
The Glass Castle by Jeannette Wells
Glass Sword by Victoria Aveyard
Go Ask Alice by Beatrice Sparks
The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy
Gods & Monsters by Shelby Mahurin
Going Bovine by Libba Bray
Going Viral by Katie Cicatelli-Kuc
The Good Girls Revolt by Lynn Povich
Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
Gonorrhea by Christopher Michaud
Gossip Girl by Cecily von Ziegesar
Gracefully Grayson by Ami Polonsky
Graceling by Kristin Cashore
The Gravity of Us by Phillip Stamper
Grendel by John Gardner
grl2grl by Julie Anne Peters
Grown by Tiffany Jackson
Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
The Handmaid’s Tale (graphic novel) by Renée Nault
Happy Place by Emily Henry
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
The Haters by Jesse Andrews
Haunted by Chuck Palahniuk
Having Young by Kimberly Jane Pryor
He Said, She Said by Kwame Alexander
Heart Bones by Colleen Hoover
A Heart in a Body in the World by Deb Caletti
Hearts, Strings, and Other Breakable Things by Jacqueline Firkins
Heartstopper (graphic novel) by Alice Oseman
Heir of Fire by Sarah J. Maas
Heroine by Mindy McGinnis
Hey, Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka
A High Five for Glenn Burke by Phil Bildner
History is All You Left Me by Adam Silvera
Holding Up the Universe by Jennifer Niven
Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi
Hopeless by Colleen Hoover
House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas
The House of Hades by Rick Riordan
House of Night series by P.C. Cast
How Moon Fuentez Fell in Love with the Universe by Raquel Vazquez Gilliland
Human Trafficking by Kathryn Cullen-DuPont
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sanchez
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
I Was Here by Gayle Forman
I’ll Give You the Sun by Jandy Nelson
I’m the Girl by Courtney Summers
Icebreaker Hannah Grace
Identical by Ellen Hopkins
If I Stay by Gayle Forman
If I Was Your Girl by Meredith Russo
Ignite Me by Tahereh Mafi
Imaginary Girls by Nova Ren Suma
Imagine Me by Tahereh Mafi
Impulse by Ellen Hopkins
In the Key of Us by Mariana Lockington
Inexcusable by Chris Lynch
Infinite in Between by Carolyn Mackler
The Infinite Moment of Us by Lauren Myracle
Inisile Monsters Remix by Chuck Palahniuk
The Insiders by Mark Oshiro
Instructions for Dancing by Nicola Yoon
Into the Still Blue by Veronica Rossi
Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison
The Iron Flower by Laurie Forest
Isla and the Happily Ever After by Stephanie Perkins
It by Stephen King
It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
It’s Not Me, It’s You by Stephanie Kate Strohm
It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han
Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World by Ashley Herring Blake
Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts) by Lev A.C. Rosen
Jesus Land: A Memoir by Julie Scheeres
Just One Day by Gayle Forman
Just One Year by Gayle Forman
Kaffir Boy by Mark Mathabane
Killing Mr. Griffin by Lois Duncan
King’s Cage by Victoria Aveyard
Kingsbane by Claire Legrand
Kingdom of Ash by Sarah J. Maas
The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
l8r, g8r by Lauren Myracle
Language of Seabirds by Will Taylor
The Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
Last True Poets of the Sea by Julia Drake
Layla by Colleen Hoover
Laughing at My Nightmare by Shane Burcaw
Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison
Lawn Boy by Gary Paulsen
Let Me List the Ways by Sarah White
Let’s Talk About It by Erika Moen
Life is Funny by E.R. Frank
Light Mage by Laurie Forest
Lightbringer by Claire Legrand
Lighter Than My Shadow by Katie Green
Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian
Lily and Dunkin by Donna Gephart
The List by Siobhan Vivian
Living Dead Girl by Elizabeth Scott
Lock and Key by Sarah Dessen
The Long Walk by Stephen King
Looking for Alaska by John Green
The Loose Ends List by Carrie Firestone
Losing Hope by Colleen Hoover
The Lost Book of the White by Cassandra Clare
The Lost Boy: A Foster Child’s Search for the Love of a Family by Dave Pelzer
Love and Lies of Rukhsana Ali by Sabina Khan
Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
Loveboat Taipai by Abigail Hing Weng
The Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold
The Love that Split the World by Emily Henry
The Luckiest MILF in Brooklyn by Lynn Melnick
Lucky by Alice Sebold
Lullaby by Chuck Palahniuk
The Magic Fish by Le Nguyen Trung
Making Sexual Decisions by L. Kris Gowen
Marco Impossible by Hannah Moskowitz
Marriage Rights and Gay Rights by Barbara Hollander
Maus (graphic novel) by Art Spiegelman
Maybe Not by Colleen Hoover
Maybe Now by Colleen Hoover
Maybe Someday by Colleen Hoover
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews
Melissa by Alex Gino
Memoirs of a Geisha by Arthur Golden
Middle School’s a Drag by Greg Howard
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt
The Mighty Heart of Sunny St. James by Ashley Herring Blake
Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur
A Million Junes by Emily Henry
A Million Suns by Beth Revis
The Miseducation of Cameron Post by Emily Danforth
Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany Jackson
Monster by Walter Dean Myers
The Moon Within by Aida Salazar
More Helpful Than Not by Adam Silvera
Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress by Christine Baldacchino
Muted by Tami Charles
My Friend Dahmer (graphic novel) by Derf Backderf
My Life as a Diamond by Jenny Manzer
My Mom’s Love Me by Anna Membrino
My Sister’s Keeper by Jodi Picoult
Native Son by Richard Wright
Never Always Sometimes by Adi Alsaid
Never Never by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher
New Kid (graphic novel) by Jerry Craft
New Moon by Stephanie Meyer
Night by Elie Wiesel
The Night Owl from Dogfish by Holly Goldberg Sloan
Night Road by Kristin Hannah
Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult
No Ashes in the Fire by Darnell Moore
Not That Bad by Roxane Gay
The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks
November 9 by Colleen Hoover
Now and Forever by Susane Colasanti
The Nowhere Girls by Amy Reed
Obie is Man Enough by Schuyler Bailar
Odd One Out by Nic Stone
On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
One Child by Torey Hayden
One Life by Sarah Durand
Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir by Nikki Grimes
Online Pornography (Opposing Viewpoints) edited by David Nelson
The Opposite of Innocent by Sonya Sones
Opposite Sex by Sarah Miles and Eric Rofes
Ordinary Hazards by Nikki Grimes
Oryx and Crake by Margaret Atwood
The Other Boy by M.G. Hennessey
Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Pèrez
Pablo by Julie Birmant
The Pants Project by Cat Clark
Paper Towns by John Green
People Kill People by Ellen Hopkins
People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
Perfect by Ellen Hopkins
The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Steven Chbosky
Pet by Akwaeke Emezi
The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde
Plan B by Charnan Simon
Playing by the Rules by Monica Murphy
Playing Hard to Get by Monica Murphy
The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo
Point of Retreat by Colleen Hoover
Pretty Lies by Blake Blessing, illustrated by Jay Aheer
Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders
Prince and Knight by Daniel Haack
The Privilege of Youth: A Teenager’s Story by Dave Pelzer
The Project by Courtney Summers
Protests & Riots by Michael V. Uschan
Puddin’ by Julie Murphy
Pulse by Ellen Hopkins
Pumpkin by Julie Murphy
Push by Sapphire
Queen of Shadows by Sarah J. Maas
A Queer History of the United States by Michael Bronski
Rainbow Revolutionaries by Sarah Prager
Rant by Chuck Palahniuk
Rape and Sexual Assault by Rebecca T. Klein
The Rape of Nanking by Iris Chang
Rape edited by Mary E. Williams
Ready or Not by Meg Cabot
Red Hood by Elana K. Arnold
Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard
Red Scrolls of Magic by Cassandra Clare
Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
Reflection: A Twisted Tale by Elizabeth Lim
Regretting You by Colleen Hoover
Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover
Restore Me by Tahereh Mafi
Revolution of Birdie Randolph by Brandy Colbert
Rick by Alex Gino
Rise to the Sun by Leah Johnson
Round House by Louise Erdrich
Rumor Game by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra
Saga by Brian K. Vaughan
Saint Anything by Sarah Dessen
Salvage by Alexandra Duncan
Saving Montgomery Sole by Mariko Tamaki
A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo
Send Pics by Lauren McLaughlin
September Girls by Bennett Madison
Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Sexting edited by Stefan Kiesbye
Shades of Earth by Beth Revis
Shadow Wand by Laurie Forest
Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi
Shine by Lauren Myracle
Shout by Laurie Halse Anderson
Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli
A Sin Such as This by Ellen Hopkins
The Sky is Everywhere by Jandy Nelson
Slammed by Colleen Hoover
Slaughterhouse Five by Kurt Vonnegut
Smoke by Ellen Hopkins
Snuff by Chuck Palahniuk
So Much Closer by Susane Colasanti
So This is Ever After by F.T. Lukens
Sold by Patricia McCormick
Solitaire by Alice Oseman
Someone Like You by Sarah Dessen
Something Like Fate by Susane Colasanti
Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison
Sophie’s Choice by William Styron
Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas
Speak by Laurie Halse Handerson
Speech Sounds by Octavia Butler
Stardust by Neil Gaiman
Starry Eyes by Jenn Bennett
A Stolen Life by Jaycee Dugard
Suicide Notes from Beautiful Girls by Lynn Weingarten
Sula by Toni Morrison
The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han
The Summer of Lost Things by Chantele Sedgwick
The Summer Prince by Alaya Dawn Johnson
The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur
The Sun is Also a Star by Nicola Yoon
Surrender Your Sons by Adam Sass
Sweet Treats & Secret Crushes by Lisa Greenwald
Syphilis by Adam Winters
Taliban Shuffle by Kim Barker
A Taxonomy of Love by Rachael Allen
Teen Sex by Christine Watkins
Tell Me Three Things by Julie Buxbaum
Tender by Belinda McKeon
That Summer by Sarah Dessen
The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston
There’s a Girl in My Hammerlock by Jerry Spinelli
There’s a Hair in My Dirt by Gary Larson
These Hollow Vows by Lexi Ryan
Things We Hide From the Light by Lucy Score
Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score
Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher
This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson
This Day in June by Gayle E. Pittman
This Girl by Colleen Hoover
This One Summer by Mariko Tamaki
A Thousand Acres by Jane Smiley
A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini
Three Little Words by Sarah N. Harvey
Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas
Through the Ever Night by Veronica Rossi
Tilt by Alan Cumyn
Tilt by Ellen Hopkins
Too Bright to See by Kyle Lukoff
Tower of Dawn by Sarah J. Maas
Traffick by Ellen Hopkins
Triangles by Ellen Hopkins
Tricks by Ellen Hopkins
Trust Exercise by Susan Choi
ttfn by Lauren Myracle
The Truth About Alice by Jennifer Mathieu
The Truth About Forever by Sarah Dessen
Twilight by Stephanie Meyer
Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan
Two More Days: An Anthology by Colleen Hoover
Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover
Ugly Truths by Blake Blessing
Ulysses by James Joyce
Under the Never Sky by Veronica Rossi
Unexpected Everything by Morgan Matson
Unite Me (Shatter Me) by Tahereh Mafi
Unravel Me by Tahereh Mafi
Untamed by P.C. Cast
Urinary Tract Infections by Krista West
Verity by Colleen Hoover
A Very, Very Bad Thing by Jeffrey Self
Violet Made of Thorns by Gina Chen
Vincent by Barbara Stok
Waiting for You by Susane Colasanti
Wake by Lisa McMann
War Storm by Victoria Aveyard
Water for Elephants by Sarah Gruen
We Are the Ants by Shaun Savid Hutchinson
We Contain Multitudes by Sarah Henstra
We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han
The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson
Whale Talk by Chris Crutcher
What Girls Are Made Of by Elana K. Arnold
What If It’s Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera
What My Mother Doesn’t Know by Sonya Sones
What Was Stonewall? by Nico Medina
What We Saw by Aaron Hartzler
What’s Gender Identity? by Katie Kawa
When Aidan Became a Brother by Kyle Lukoff
When I was Puerto Rican by Esmeralda Santiago
When We Collided by Emery Lord
Where She Went by Gayle Forman
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Where We Go From Here by Lucas Rocha
Whisper to Me by Nick Lake
Who Was Harvey Milk? by Corinne Grinapol
Whole Thing Together by Ann Brashares
Why We Broke Up by Daniel Handler
Wildman by J.C. Geiger
Wicked by Gregory Maguire
Will Grayson, Will Grayson by John Green and David Levithan
Winter’s Promise: Book One by Christelle Dabos
Winterkeep: Book Four by Kristin Cashore
Without Annette by Jason B. Mason
Without Merit by Colleen Hoover
Y: The Last Man by Brian K. Vaughan
YOLO by Lauren Myracle
You & Me at the End of the World by Brianna Bourne
You Don’t Know Me by David Klass
Zenobia by Lisa Bunker
Total: 527 titles
Data last updated: Oct. 26, 2023
Paul Brennan contributed to this article, originally published in Little Village’s November 2023 issue.