Every book removed from Iowa schools (so far) in response to SF 496





Gov. Kim Reynolds signed SF 496 into law in May, after it was pushed through the Iowa Legislature with only Republican votes. Among the bill’s provisions is a requirement that school districts remove all books with “descriptions or visual depictions of a sex act” except for approved science or health class texts. It also prohibits “any program, curriculum, test, survey, questionnaire, promotion or instruction” referencing sexual identity or gender orientation in primary schools.

It was obvious in discussions of SF 496 during this year’s legislative session that the bill was aimed at banning LGBTQ books, but it was crafted in a broader way to avoid legal challenges. Although Republicans settled on a very large scope for their ban, they did include an exemption to make sure the Bible and other religious texts would not be removed from schools for any references to sex.

During the State Board of Education’s meeting in August, Board President John Robbins said “there’s a lot of confusion” about what those bans cover, and which books need to be removed from school. There’s only one more scheduled meeting of the board this year. The agenda for that Nov. 15 meeting has not yet been published, so it’s not clear if the board will address SF 496.

The Iowa Department of Education hasn’t helped resolve the confusion. It has not issued any guidance for districts as to what books are to be removed. The uncertainty has forced local school officials to be extremely cautious, resulting in wide-ranging bans. The department has until the end of December to begin the rule-making process to create regulations for administering SF 496, which means that long process may not begin until just days before SF 496 begins to be enforced at the start of the new year.

As of Oct. 26, over 1,000 books — or 527 different titles — had been removed from classrooms and school libraries because of the new law, according to data collected by the Des Moines Register. That total is also far from complete, as only 39 of Iowa’s 326 school districts, or about 12 percent, have responded to the Register’s open records requests so far. Districts have until Jan. 1 to finalize their lists, before teachers or administrators face possible penalties.

Some districts have flagged just a few titles, while others (including Winterset, Norwalk and Iowa City) have listed dozens — and then there’s the Nevada Community School District, which has targeted 239. Urbandale had a jaw-dropping 374 titles on their list when the nonprofit Annie’s Foundation obtained and published it in July; after public outcry, the district reduced it to 64.

Urbandale has also gone so far as to post disclaimers on Little Free Libraries located on campus, clarifying the boxes are “not funded, sponsored, endorsed or maintained” by the administration or school board. In August, Mason City’s school district invited comparisons to sci-fi dystopias when it employed ChatGPT to help identify unlawful library content.

“It is simply not feasible to read every book and filter for these new requirements,” the district’s assistant superintendent Bridgette Exman said in a statement defending the use of AI.

As predicted, many of the titles commonly removed are by, or depict, LGBTQ+ people. None are pornographic by any commonly held or reasonable definition.

Despite this, Gov. Reynolds insists there is no book ban in Iowa, boasting only that “we got porn out of the classroom and the libraries.”

Below is a list of every title currently banned in an Iowa school district (Little Village will do its best to keep this list updated as more districts report to the Register). Many have been targeted by multiple districts, while others were removed in only one. Search the list by district, book title or author here.

#famous by Jilly Gagnon

101 Questions about Sex and Sexuality by Faith Brynie

1984 by George Orwell

The 57 Bus by Dashka Slater

The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie

The Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Across the Universe by Beth Revis

Adjustment Day by Chuck Palahniuk

Afterworlds by Scott Westerfield

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven

All the Days Past, All the Days to Come by Mildred D. Taylor

All the Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace

All This Time by Mikki Daughtry and Rachael Lippincott

All the Tides of Fate by Adalyn Grace

All Your Perfects by Colleen Hoover

Almost Flying by Jake Maria Arlow

Always Running by Luis J. Rodriguez

American Roommate Experiment by Elena Armas

An American Tragedy by Theodore Dreiser

Ana on the Edge by A.J. Sass

Anatomy of a Boyfriend by Daria Sndowsky

Anatomy of a Single Girl by Daria Sndowsky

And Tango Makes Three by John Richardson and Peter Parnell

Angus, Thongs, and Full-Frontal Snogging by Louise Rennison

Animal Farm by George Orwell

Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins

Announcing Trouble by Amy Fellner Dominy

Any Way the Wind Blows by Rainbow Rowell

Archenemy by Paul Hobin

Archer’s Voice by Mia Sheridan

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz

As I Lay Dying by William Faulkner

Asking For It by Louis O’Neill

Assassination Classroom 1-5 by Yusei Matsui

Athletic Shorts by Chris Crutcher

Away We Go by Emil Ostrovski

Beach Read by Emily Henry

Beauty and the Besharam by Lillie Vale

Before I Fall by Lauren Oliver

Being Jazz by Jazz Jennings

Being You by [Unknown]

Beloved by Toni Morrison

Bend in the Road by Nicholas Sparks

The Best at It by Maulik Pancholy

Beyond Magenta by Susan Kuklin

Bitterblue by Kristin Cashore

Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown

Black Witch by Laurie Forest

Blankets by Craig Thompson

Blood & Honey by Shelby Mahurin

Blood Water Paint by Joy McCullough

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Boy Meets Boy by David Levithan

Boy Toy by Barry Lyga

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

Boys I Know by Anna Gracia

Brave Face: A Memoir by Shaun David Hutchinson

Brave New World by Aldous Huxley

Breaking Dawn by Stephanie Meyer

Breathless by Jennifer Niven

Breathless by Jessica Warman

Bridge From Me to You by Lisa Schroeder

Burned by Ellen Hopkins

Burned by P.C. Cast

Call Me By Your Name by Andre Aciman

Can We Talk About Consent by Justin Hancock

Caprice by Coe Booth

The Cardboard Kingdom (graphic novel) by Chad Sell

The Carnival at Bray by Jessie Ann Foley

Cave in the Clouds by Susan Elizabeth McClelland and Ahmed Badeeah Hassan

The Cellar by Natasha Preston

Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun

A Child Called “It” by Dave Pelzer

Chinese Handcuffs by Chris Crutcher

Chlamydia by Amy Breguet

The Chocolate War by Robert Cormier

Choke by Chuck Palahniuk

Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron

City of Ashes by Cassandra Clare

City of Bones by Cassandra Clare

City of Fallen Angels by Cassandra Clare

City of Glass by Cassandra Clare

City of Heavenly Fire by Cassandra Clare

City of Lost Souls by Cassandra Clare

A Clash of Kings by George R.R. Martin

Class Act by Jerry Craft

Collateral by Ellen Hopkins

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

Coming Up for Air by Nicole B. Tyndall

Confess by Colleen Hoover

Corn Goddess by Stephanie Dickenson

The Cost of Knowing by Brittany Morris

Court by Tracy Wolff

Covet by Tracy Wolff

A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas

A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas

A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas

Crank by Ellen Hopkins

Crave by Tracy Wolff

Crown of Midnight by Sarah J. Maas

Crush by Tracy Wolff

Damsel by Elana Arnold

Dark Triumph by Robin LaFevers

Date Rape by Mary E. Williams

Dating Makes Perfect by Pintip Dunn

Daughter of Smoke & Bone by Laini Taylor

Daughters of Eve by Lois Duncan

Days of Blood & Starlight by Laini Taylor

Days of Infamy by Lawrence Goldstone

Dear Martin by Nic Stone

Deep Dark Blue: A Memoir of Survival by Polo Tate

The Deepest Breath by Meg Grehan

Demon Tide by Laurie Forest

The Difference Between You & Me by Madeleine George

A Different Season by [Unknown]

Doing It: Let’s Talk about Sex by Hannah Witton

Doomed by Chuck Palahniuk

Drama by Raina Telgemeier

Draw the Line by Kathryn Otoshi

Dreaming in Cuban by Christina Garcia

Dreamland by Sarah Dessen

The Duff by Kody Keplinger

Dumplin’ by Julie Murphy

The Earth, My Butt, and Other Big Round Things by Carolyn Mackler

Eclipse by Stephanie Meyer

Edge of Ready by L.B. Tillit

Eleanor & Park by Rainbow Rowell

Emmy & Oliver by Robin Benway

Empire of Storms by Sarah J Maas

Endometriosis by Stephanie Watson

Every Last Word by Tamara Ireland Stone

Every Summer After by Carley Fortune

Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon

Evil Queen by Gena Showalter

Extraordinary Means by Robyn Schneider

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close by Jonathan Safran Foer

The Face on the Milk Carton by Caroline B. Cooney

Fallout by Ellen Hopkins

Family of Liars by E. Lockhart

Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell

The Fault in Our Stars by John Green

Feed by M.T. Anderson

The Female of the Species by Mindy McGinnis

Feminism by [Unknown]

Find Me by Tahereh Mafi

Finding Cinderella by Colleen Hoover

Fire by Kristin Cashore

Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah

The First Part Last by Angela Johnson

Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis

Frankly in Love by David Yoon

Flamer by Mike Curato

Flowers for Algernon by Daniel Keyes

Forever by Judy Blume

Forrest Gump by Winston Groom

Frankie & Bug by Gayle Foman

Frequently Asked Questions About Same-Sex Marriage by Tracy Brown

Friday Night Lights by Buzz Bissinger

Furyborn by Claire Legrand

Gabi, A Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero

A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin

Gay & Lesbian Parents by Juliana Fields

Gender Equality by Marie Des Neiges Leonard

Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe

Genital Herpes by Greg Saulmon

The Gift by Danielle Steel

Girl in Pieces by Kathleen Glasgow

A Girl Like That by Tanaz Bhathena

Girl, Unframed by Deb Caletti

Girl With the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson

The Giver by Lois Lowry

Glass by Ellen Hopkins

The Glass Castle by Jeannette Wells

Glass Sword by Victoria Aveyard

Go Ask Alice by Beatrice Sparks

The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy

Gods & Monsters by Shelby Mahurin

Going Bovine by Libba Bray

Going Viral by Katie Cicatelli-Kuc

The Good Girls Revolt by Lynn Povich

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

Gonorrhea by Christopher Michaud

Gossip Girl by Cecily von Ziegesar

Gracefully Grayson by Ami Polonsky

Graceling by Kristin Cashore

The Gravity of Us by Phillip Stamper

Grendel by John Gardner

grl2grl by Julie Anne Peters

Grown by Tiffany Jackson

Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

The Handmaid’s Tale (graphic novel) by Renée Nault

Happy Place by Emily Henry

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

The Haters by Jesse Andrews

Haunted by Chuck Palahniuk

Having Young by Kimberly Jane Pryor

He Said, She Said by Kwame Alexander

Heart Bones by Colleen Hoover

A Heart in a Body in the World by Deb Caletti

Hearts, Strings, and Other Breakable Things by Jacqueline Firkins

Heartstopper (graphic novel) by Alice Oseman

Heir of Fire by Sarah J. Maas

Heroine by Mindy McGinnis

Hey, Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

A High Five for Glenn Burke by Phil Bildner

History is All You Left Me by Adam Silvera

Holding Up the Universe by Jennifer Niven

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

Hopeless by Colleen Hoover

House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas

The House of Hades by Rick Riordan

House of Night series by P.C. Cast

How Moon Fuentez Fell in Love with the Universe by Raquel Vazquez Gilliland

Human Trafficking by Kathryn Cullen-DuPont

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sanchez

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

I Was Here by Gayle Forman

I’ll Give You the Sun by Jandy Nelson

I’m the Girl by Courtney Summers

Icebreaker Hannah Grace

Identical by Ellen Hopkins

If I Stay by Gayle Forman

If I Was Your Girl by Meredith Russo

Ignite Me by Tahereh Mafi

Imaginary Girls by Nova Ren Suma

Imagine Me by Tahereh Mafi

Impulse by Ellen Hopkins

In the Key of Us by Mariana Lockington

Inexcusable by Chris Lynch

Infinite in Between by Carolyn Mackler

The Infinite Moment of Us by Lauren Myracle

Inisile Monsters Remix by Chuck Palahniuk

The Insiders by Mark Oshiro

Instructions for Dancing by Nicola Yoon

Into the Still Blue by Veronica Rossi

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison

The Iron Flower by Laurie Forest

Isla and the Happily Ever After by Stephanie Perkins

It by Stephen King

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover

It’s Not Me, It’s You by Stephanie Kate Strohm

It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han

Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World by Ashley Herring Blake

Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts) by Lev A.C. Rosen

Jesus Land: A Memoir by Julie Scheeres

Just One Day by Gayle Forman

Just One Year by Gayle Forman

Kaffir Boy by Mark Mathabane

Killing Mr. Griffin by Lois Duncan

King’s Cage by Victoria Aveyard

Kingsbane by Claire Legrand

Kingdom of Ash by Sarah J. Maas

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini

l8r, g8r by Lauren Myracle

Language of Seabirds by Will Taylor

The Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

Last True Poets of the Sea by Julia Drake

Layla by Colleen Hoover

Laughing at My Nightmare by Shane Burcaw

Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison

Lawn Boy by Gary Paulsen

Let Me List the Ways by Sarah White

Let’s Talk About It by Erika Moen

Life is Funny by E.R. Frank

Light Mage by Laurie Forest

Lightbringer by Claire Legrand

Lighter Than My Shadow by Katie Green

Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian

Lily and Dunkin by Donna Gephart

The List by Siobhan Vivian

Living Dead Girl by Elizabeth Scott

Lock and Key by Sarah Dessen

The Long Walk by Stephen King

Looking for Alaska by John Green

The Loose Ends List by Carrie Firestone

Losing Hope by Colleen Hoover

The Lost Book of the White by Cassandra Clare

The Lost Boy: A Foster Child’s Search for the Love of a Family by Dave Pelzer

Love and Lies of Rukhsana Ali by Sabina Khan

Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

Loveboat Taipai by Abigail Hing Weng

The Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold

The Love that Split the World by Emily Henry

The Luckiest MILF in Brooklyn by Lynn Melnick

Lucky by Alice Sebold

Lullaby by Chuck Palahniuk

The Magic Fish by Le Nguyen Trung

Making Sexual Decisions by L. Kris Gowen

Marco Impossible by Hannah Moskowitz

Marriage Rights and Gay Rights by Barbara Hollander

Maus (graphic novel) by Art Spiegelman

Maybe Not by Colleen Hoover

Maybe Now by Colleen Hoover

Maybe Someday by Colleen Hoover

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews

Melissa by Alex Gino

Memoirs of a Geisha by Arthur Golden

Middle School’s a Drag by Greg Howard

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt

The Mighty Heart of Sunny St. James by Ashley Herring Blake

Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur

A Million Junes by Emily Henry

A Million Suns by Beth Revis

The Miseducation of Cameron Post by Emily Danforth

Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany Jackson

Monster by Walter Dean Myers

The Moon Within by Aida Salazar

More Helpful Than Not by Adam Silvera

Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress by Christine Baldacchino

Muted by Tami Charles

My Friend Dahmer (graphic novel) by Derf Backderf

My Life as a Diamond by Jenny Manzer

My Mom’s Love Me by Anna Membrino

My Sister’s Keeper by Jodi Picoult

Native Son by Richard Wright

Never Always Sometimes by Adi Alsaid

Never Never by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher

New Kid (graphic novel) by Jerry Craft

New Moon by Stephanie Meyer

Night by Elie Wiesel

The Night Owl from Dogfish by Holly Goldberg Sloan

Night Road by Kristin Hannah

Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult

No Ashes in the Fire by Darnell Moore

Not That Bad by Roxane Gay

The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks

November 9 by Colleen Hoover

Now and Forever by Susane Colasanti

The Nowhere Girls by Amy Reed

Obie is Man Enough by Schuyler Bailar

Odd One Out by Nic Stone

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

One Child by Torey Hayden

One Life by Sarah Durand

Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir by Nikki Grimes

Online Pornography (Opposing Viewpoints) edited by David Nelson

The Opposite of Innocent by Sonya Sones

Opposite Sex by Sarah Miles and Eric Rofes

Ordinary Hazards by Nikki Grimes

Oryx and Crake by Margaret Atwood

The Other Boy by M.G. Hennessey

Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Pèrez

Pablo by Julie Birmant

The Pants Project by Cat Clark

Paper Towns by John Green

People Kill People by Ellen Hopkins

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

Perfect by Ellen Hopkins

The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Steven Chbosky

Pet by Akwaeke Emezi

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

Plan B by Charnan Simon

Playing by the Rules by Monica Murphy

Playing Hard to Get by Monica Murphy

The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo

Point of Retreat by Colleen Hoover

Pretty Lies by Blake Blessing, illustrated by Jay Aheer

Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders

Prince and Knight by Daniel Haack

The Privilege of Youth: A Teenager’s Story by Dave Pelzer

The Project by Courtney Summers

Protests & Riots by Michael V. Uschan

Puddin’ by Julie Murphy

Pulse by Ellen Hopkins

Pumpkin by Julie Murphy

Push by Sapphire

Queen of Shadows by Sarah J. Maas

A Queer History of the United States by Michael Bronski

Rainbow Revolutionaries by Sarah Prager

Rant by Chuck Palahniuk

Rape and Sexual Assault by Rebecca T. Klein

The Rape of Nanking by Iris Chang

Rape edited by Mary E. Williams

Ready or Not by Meg Cabot

Red Hood by Elana K. Arnold

Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard

Red Scrolls of Magic by Cassandra Clare

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Reflection: A Twisted Tale by Elizabeth Lim

Regretting You by Colleen Hoover

Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover

Restore Me by Tahereh Mafi

Revolution of Birdie Randolph by Brandy Colbert

Rick by Alex Gino

Rise to the Sun by Leah Johnson

Round House by Louise Erdrich

Rumor Game by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra

Saga by Brian K. Vaughan

Saint Anything by Sarah Dessen

Salvage by Alexandra Duncan

Saving Montgomery Sole by Mariko Tamaki

A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo

Send Pics by Lauren McLaughlin

September Girls by Bennett Madison

Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Sexting edited by Stefan Kiesbye

Shades of Earth by Beth Revis

Shadow Wand by Laurie Forest

Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi

Shine by Lauren Myracle

Shout by Laurie Halse Anderson

Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli

A Sin Such as This by Ellen Hopkins

The Sky is Everywhere by Jandy Nelson

Slammed by Colleen Hoover

Slaughterhouse Five by Kurt Vonnegut

Smoke by Ellen Hopkins

Snuff by Chuck Palahniuk

So Much Closer by Susane Colasanti

So This is Ever After by F.T. Lukens

Sold by Patricia McCormick

Solitaire by Alice Oseman

Someone Like You by Sarah Dessen

Something Like Fate by Susane Colasanti

Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison

Sophie’s Choice by William Styron

Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

Speak by Laurie Halse Handerson

Speech Sounds by Octavia Butler

Stardust by Neil Gaiman

Starry Eyes by Jenn Bennett

A Stolen Life by Jaycee Dugard

Suicide Notes from Beautiful Girls by Lynn Weingarten

Sula by Toni Morrison

The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

The Summer of Lost Things by Chantele Sedgwick

The Summer Prince by Alaya Dawn Johnson

The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

The Sun is Also a Star by Nicola Yoon

Surrender Your Sons by Adam Sass

Sweet Treats & Secret Crushes by Lisa Greenwald

Syphilis by Adam Winters

Taliban Shuffle by Kim Barker

A Taxonomy of Love by Rachael Allen

Teen Sex by Christine Watkins

Tell Me Three Things by Julie Buxbaum

Tender by Belinda McKeon

That Summer by Sarah Dessen

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

There’s a Girl in My Hammerlock by Jerry Spinelli

There’s a Hair in My Dirt by Gary Larson

These Hollow Vows by Lexi Ryan

Things We Hide From the Light by Lucy Score

Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score

Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher

This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson

This Day in June by Gayle E. Pittman

This Girl by Colleen Hoover

This One Summer by Mariko Tamaki

A Thousand Acres by Jane Smiley

A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini

Three Little Words by Sarah N. Harvey

Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas

Through the Ever Night by Veronica Rossi

Tilt by Alan Cumyn

Tilt by Ellen Hopkins

Too Bright to See by Kyle Lukoff

Tower of Dawn by Sarah J. Maas

Traffick by Ellen Hopkins

Triangles by Ellen Hopkins

Tricks by Ellen Hopkins

Trust Exercise by Susan Choi

ttfn by Lauren Myracle

The Truth About Alice by Jennifer Mathieu

The Truth About Forever by Sarah Dessen

Twilight by Stephanie Meyer

Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan

Two More Days: An Anthology by Colleen Hoover

Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

Ugly Truths by Blake Blessing

Ulysses by James Joyce

Under the Never Sky by Veronica Rossi

Unexpected Everything by Morgan Matson

Unite Me (Shatter Me) by Tahereh Mafi

Unravel Me by Tahereh Mafi

Untamed by P.C. Cast

Urinary Tract Infections by Krista West

Verity by Colleen Hoover

A Very, Very Bad Thing by Jeffrey Self

Violet Made of Thorns by Gina Chen

Vincent by Barbara Stok

Waiting for You by Susane Colasanti

Wake by Lisa McMann

War Storm by Victoria Aveyard

Water for Elephants by Sarah Gruen

We Are the Ants by Shaun Savid Hutchinson

We Contain Multitudes by Sarah Henstra

We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han

The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson

Whale Talk by Chris Crutcher

What Girls Are Made Of by Elana K. Arnold

What If It’s Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera

What My Mother Doesn’t Know by Sonya Sones

What Was Stonewall? by Nico Medina

What We Saw by Aaron Hartzler

What’s Gender Identity? by Katie Kawa

When Aidan Became a Brother by Kyle Lukoff

When I was Puerto Rican by Esmeralda Santiago

When We Collided by Emery Lord

Where She Went by Gayle Forman

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Where We Go From Here by Lucas Rocha

Whisper to Me by Nick Lake

Who Was Harvey Milk? by Corinne Grinapol

Whole Thing Together by Ann Brashares

Why We Broke Up by Daniel Handler

Wildman by J.C. Geiger

Wicked by Gregory Maguire

Will Grayson, Will Grayson by John Green and David Levithan

Winter’s Promise: Book One by Christelle Dabos

Winterkeep: Book Four by Kristin Cashore

Without Annette by Jason B. Mason

Without Merit by Colleen Hoover

Y: The Last Man by Brian K. Vaughan

YOLO by Lauren Myracle

You & Me at the End of the World by Brianna Bourne

You Don’t Know Me by David Klass

Zenobia by Lisa Bunker

Total: 527 titles

Data last updated: Oct. 26, 2023

Paul Brennan contributed to this article, originally published in Little Village’s November 2023 issue.