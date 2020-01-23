En Español: This is our time







La elección del 2020 es sin duda, la elección de mayor trascendencia en décadas. Hoy podemos ver claramente el deterioro del sistema político de los Estados Unidos de América — en particular, el deterioro de la clase política tradicional. Y Iowa es un buen ejemplo de ello. Para nosotros esta elección es un asunto personal, no sólo político.

Lo que los Latinos de Iowa hemos vivido en los últimos 3 años no tiene referente. Me refiero a la constante agresión social y política. Por ejemplo, leyes como la SF-481*, que no hacen otra cosa que amedrentar a nuestras comunidades, y las cuales envían un mensaje enfatizando que no somos bienvenidos.

El discurso anti-migrante de varios políticos de Iowa, como el del Diputado Federal Steve King o el del legislador local Steven Holt no sólo han incentivado discursos de odio, sino que también han motivado a que una minoría en el estado cometa acciones directas contra los migrantes. Sólo necesitamos ver crímenes de odio como los que recientemente se cometieron en contra de Natalia Miranda en Des Moines, donde sufrió un intento de asesinato sólo por ser mexicana, o al menos esa fue la razón esgrimida por su agresora. Además, en Iowa se ha vivido un incremento muy significativo en las deportaciones, donde en su mayoría se deporta a personas que no tienen un historial criminal.

La falta de representación de Latinos en Iowa, entre otros factores, se debe a la baja participación electoral de nuestras comunidades. La falta de participación no es algo cultural, sino por el contrario es el resultado de un olvido histórico por parte de las instituciones y de los propios partidos políticos.

Los Latinos necesitamos ir a los “caucus” y apoyar a un candidato con honestidad, alguien que se comprometa a impulsar una reforma migratoria integral y humana, que tenga la disposición y la solidaridad con el pueblo trabajador para aumentar el salario mínimo, que proteja el medio ambiente, que apoye los derechos de las mujeres para decidir sobre su propio cuerpo, que permita a todo ser humano practicar su religión en libertad y, que promueva el acceso a la educación y a la salud como un derecho universal y humano.

Ante esto, en lo personal, tengo la convicción que la mejor opción en este momento es el Senador Bernie Sanders, pues él ha sido quien ha dado voz a cientos de miles que vivíamos en las sombras. Es el único que se ha comprometido a promover una reforma migratoria integral.

El Senador Sanders nos ha devuelto la esperanza mostrándonos que es posible que los ideales de fraternidad y unidad puedan sobreponerse al odio y al dinero. Él ha dedicado su vida a la lucha por el bienestar de todos — lo demostró como activista, como alcalde y como congresista. Él es una persona consecuente con sus palabras. No me cabe duda de que tiene la experiencia y el juicio para ser el presidente de los Estados Unidos de Norteamérica.

Sanders es quien puede asegurar que esta nación siga siendo la más prospera y fuerte en el mundo.

Es un honor para mí apoyar un compañero de ideales.

Nota: El respaldo político a Sanders refleja la opinión del autor, y no representa un respaldo político de Little Village.

It’s Our Time

Written and translated by Manny Gálvez

The 2020 election is undoubtedly the most important election in decades. Today, we can clearly see the deterioration of the political system of the United States of America — in particular, the deterioration of the traditional political class, and Iowa is an example of this. For us, this choice is not only a political matter, but also a personal one.

What Iowa Latinos have lived in the last three years — a constant social and political aggression — is without precedent. For example, laws such as SF-481* do nothing but intimidate our communities by sending the message that we are not welcome.

The anti-migrant discourse of several Iowa politicians such as that of Rep. Steve King and state Rep. Steven Holt has not only encouraged hate speech, but has also motivated a minority in Iowa to commit hate crimes and act directly against migrants.

We might recall the hate crime committed against Natalia Miranda in Des Moines, in which the aggressor attempted to murder Natalia simply because she was Mexican, a reason her aggressor gave. In addition, there has been a significant increase in deportations in Iowa, where most of those deported do not have a criminal record.

The lack of representation of Latinos in Iowa, among other factors, is due to the lack of electoral participation of our communities in general. Non-participation is not something cultural, but is instead the result of a historical omission by the institutions and the political parties themselves.

We Latinos need to go to the caucuses to support an honest candidate, someone who is committed to promoting a comprehensive and humane immigration reform, who understands the plight of working people and increases the minimum wage, who protects the environment, who supports the rights of women to make decisions about their own bodies, who allows every human being to freely practice their religion, and who promotes access to education and health as a universal human right.

Given this, personally, I have the conviction that the best option at this time is Sen. Bernie Sanders, because he has given a voice to hundreds of thousands of individuals who have lived in the shadows. He is the only one who has committed himself to promoting comprehensive immigration reform.

Sen. Sanders has given us hope by showing us that it is possible that the ideals of fraternity and unity can overcome hatred and money. He has dedicated his life to fight for the welfare of all — he has demonstrated this as an activist, as a mayor and as a congressman. He is consistent with his words. I have no doubt that he has the experience and the right judgment to be the president of the United States of America.

Sanders is the one who can ensure that this nation remains the strongest and most prosperous in the world.

For me, it is an honor to support a man with ideals.

*The so-called “sanctuary cities” bill, which Gov. Reynolds signed into law in April 2018, allows anyone to file a complaint accusing a city or county of failing to fully cooperate with federal immigration agents. If the complaint is determined to be valid, the municipality would lose all state funding.

Note: The endorsement of Sanders reflects the opinion of the author, and does not represent an endorsement from Little Village.

Manny Gálvez lives in North Liberty, Iowa. He is the owner of El Trueque Latino online magazine and the director of the Iowa City Latino Festival.

A shorter version of this article was originally published in Little Village issue 277.