En Español: The plight of a landlocked diver









Anhelos de buceo en Iowa City (y formas alternativas de suplantarlo)

Desde que llegó el verano a Iowa City, todos los días me levanto con una extraña sensación en el cuerpo, como si mis átomos tuvieran un fuerte antojo de volver a hacer buceo, como si mis células pidieran volver al fondo del mar. Quizá extrañe el buceo porque es de mañana, y hay algo en el sol cuando cae oblicuo sobre el césped, sobre el asfalto, que me recuerda a los primeros rayos en la playa. O el suave despertar de esta ciudad, el murmullo de los autos que empiezan a andar, esa pausa antes del comienzo del día que se asemeja a las primeras horas en una isla en el medio de la nada.

Extraño el buceo porque extraño el Caribe. El peso del agua al sumergirse, las burbujas que crujen, los rayos que se cuelan en el arrecife como el foco sobre un gran escenario. Los peces que se acercan a ver a los extraños insectos humanos con tanque que invaden su casa.

El cuerpo que se comprime al descender. Los movimientos lentos, como una meditación sin yapas y mantras. Tras el arrecife, el azul profundo, y no saber qué hay más allá, qué gigante hará pronto su aparición tras la pared de corales. Quizá una ballena que confundamos con un submarino, un tiburón que nos recuerde que somos mucho más pequeños de lo que pensábamos, una mantarraya que bata sus alas como una nave espacial. O un buceo nocturno y las noctilucas que brillen por doquier, y entonces ver a Casiopea, Andrómeda y Orión, constelaciones marinas bajo el agua.

Quizá lo que extrañe es salir a la superficie, subir al bote. Darme cuenta de que el mundo real es otro, de que el que acabo de explorar es sólo prestado. Sentarme en la proa, dejar que el viento me dé de pleno en la cara mientras el bote planea hacia la orilla. Mirarnos con los buzos como si compartiéramos un gran secreto, como si luego de conocer los misterios del fondo del mar, la vida entonces fuera más fácil.

Llegar al centro de buceo y guardar el tanque. Lavar el visor, el traje, contar con los buzos las especies que avistamos. Remojar el chaleco, sacarle el aire de todos los recovecos en donde había quedado atrapado. Caminar hacia el muelle, sentarse a secar la piel bajo el sol. El cuerpo que parece más liviano luego de haber estado bajo decena de toneladas de agua, el calmo mar que se queda por horas dentro de las venas.

A veces, por la mañana, camino hacia la biblioteca junto al río de Iowa, la luz del sol que descansa en la superficie, los patos que saltan curiosos al agua. O conduzco hacia Madison y me siento a la orilla del Lago Monona a escuchar el batido de las olas, el rugido de los motores de los barcos. Algunas tardes, cuando el sol empieza a caer, me dirijo hacia el Wellness Center. Allí, en la parte honda del gigantesco natatorium, espero a que ya no quede nadie, y si entrecierro los ojos y utilizo una gran dosis de imaginación, vuelvo a sentir que estoy en el fondo del arrecife, o el océano en las manos.

The desire to go diving in Iowa City (and alternate ways to satisfy it)

Translated by Allana C. Noyes

Since summer arrived in Iowa City, I’ve been waking up every day with a strange feeling, as if the atoms in my body want to go diving, as if my cells were begging to return to the ocean. Maybe I miss diving because it’s morning, and there’s something in the way the sun falls obliquely over the lawns and the pavement that reminds me of those first beams of sunlight on the beach. Something in the way the city gently stirs, the murmur of the first cars on the street. That pause before the start of the day resembles the early hours on an island in the middle of nowhere.

I miss diving because I miss the Caribbean. The weight of water as I submerge, the crackling bubbles, the light that filters over the reef like a spotlight on a wide stage. The fish approaching to investigate these strange human insects with their tanks who’ve invaded their home.

The body compresses as it descends. The movements are slow, like meditation without japamalas or mantras. Beyond the reef, there’s only deep azure and the not-knowing what could be below or which giant could soon make its appearance from behind the wall of coral. Perhaps a whale we confuse for a submarine, or a shark that reminds us we’re much smaller than we think, or a manta ray coasting along on its wings like a spaceship. On a night dive, perhaps glow worms that glitter all around like aquatic constellations: Cassiopeia, Andromeda, Orion.

Maybe what I miss is rising to the surface and climbing onto the boat. Remembering that the real world is something else, and the world I just explored was only on loan to me. I sit on the prow, and let the wind whip over my face as the boat glides towards the shore. The other divers and I share a look like we know some big secret, as if by understanding the mysteries of the ocean, life on land might be easier.

I arrive at the diving center and stow away my tank. I wash my mask and suit and tell the other divers what species we saw. I dunk my vest in water, pushing the air out of the cavities where it was trapped. I walk to the pier and sit in the sun to dry off. My body seems lighter after bearing the weight of 10 tons of water, and the calming effect of the sea runs through my veins for hours.

Sometimes in the mornings, I walk to the library near the Iowa River. The sunlight rests on the surface, and curious ducks jump into the water. Sometimes I drive to Madison where I sit on the shore of Lake Monona and listen to the lapping waves and the roar of the motorboats. Some evenings, as the sun begins to set, I head towards the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. There, in the deepest section of the giant natatorium, I wait for everyone to leave, and then, if I close my eyes and use a fair amount of imagination, it’s like I’m at the bottom of the reef, feeling the ocean flow between my fingers.

Mariana Mazer is a writer and an M.F.A. candidate in the Spanish creative writing program at the University of Iowa. Allana C. Noyes is a translator and writer living in Iowa City. This article was originally published in Little Village issue 247.