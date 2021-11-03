Election 2021: Incumbents win in Iowa City, while Coralville elects new mayor, councilmembers









Voters in Iowa City reelected Bruce Teague to the Iowa City Council on Tuesday. Teague received 6,740 votes in the three-way race for two at-large council seats, according to the unofficial results from the Johnson County Auditor’s Office. Joining Teague on the city council will be Megan Alter, who won the other at-large seat on the ballot with 5,524 votes. First-time candidate Jason Glass finished third, with 2,504 votes.

Shawn Harmsen, who was running unopposed for the open council seat in District B, was also elected.

J.P. Claussen and Ruthina Malone, the two incumbents running for reelection to the Iowa City Community School District Board of Directors, both won their second terms. Jayne Finch won the other board seat on the ballot with a full four-year term.

Maka Pilcher Hayek was elected to serve out the remaining two-year term of former Director Paul Roseler. Roseler, who was reelected to the board in 2019, stepped down in August 2020 in order to become a teacher at Lemme Elementary. The board appointed Dromi Etsey to fill the seat until voters had a chance to vote on a replacement in this year’s election.

Etsey said when she was appointed to the seat that she did not intend to run for it in 2021, and did not. Pilcher-Hayek ran unopposed.

Voters overwhelmingly approved both public measures dealing with ICCSD on Tuesday’s ballot. The first, Measure LY, allows the district to continue collecting $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable property value for its Physical Plant and Equipment Levy until 2035. The second, Measure LZ, authorizes ICCSD to use sales tax funds it receives from the state for “information technology infrastructure,” as well as repair and expansion of school facilities until 2051.

In Coralville, Meghann Foster was the sole candidate for mayor. Foster, who is currently on Coralville City Council, will take over from John Lundell, who served four terms as mayor and announced in July he would not run for reelection.

Hai Huynh was reelected to the Coralville City Council. This will be Huynh’s first full term on the council. She was elected to the city council in a special election in 2020 to fill the vacancy when Tom Gill resigned. Huynh made history as the first Vietnamese-American elected to office in Iowa with her 2020 win.

There were three at-large Coralville City Council seats on the ballot Tuesday. Huynh finished first in the field of four candidates with 1,591 votes. She will be joined by incumbent Laurie Goodrich, who elected to her third term, and Mike Knudson, who is new to the city council. Goodrich received 1,406 votes and Knudson won with 1,251 votes.

The results of Tuesday’s election will not be certified until the Johnson County Board of Supervisors conducts its official canvass of votes on Nov. 9.



Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story erroneously omitted mention of Laurie Goodrich’s status as a current member of the Coralville City Council.

