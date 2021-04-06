Advertisement

Megan Alter kicks off her campaign for the Iowa City Council

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 64
    Shares

Megan Alter in front of the Southside District Broadway Mural, before her campaign event on April 2, 2021. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

Despite a cold wind, more than 30 people gathered in front of the brightly colored mural at Pepperwood Plaza on Friday evening for the kickoff of Megan Alter’s campaign for an at-large seat on the Iowa City Council.

Alter, a resident of the South District and a board member of the South District Neighborhood Association (SDNA), said she chose the location “not just because it’s the coolest mural in town … but for what it represents for me and what it represents for this neighborhood.”

The mural is part of the SDNA’s effort to help foster the sense of community in the area through public art. It is “the product of a lot of determination over time,” Alter said. The mural was painted by neighborhood residents under the direction of local artist Nick Meister, who incorporated ideas form students at Alexander and Grant Wood elementary schools into his design.

Advertisement

Alter pointed out that the painting of the mural was done the same week the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd began in Iowa City. The painting project became a place for people to gather, Alter said, where they could feel safe as they joined together to support each other and their community.

In an interview with Little Village before her campaign event, Alter said she wants the mural to serve as a backdrop for her entire campaign.

“I really see this as an emblem of resilience and determination, hope and joy, and what can get done through effort,” she said.

Alter moved to Iowa City to attend graduate school at the University of Iowa. After earning her Ph.D. in English Literature, she decided to make the city her home. Alter says she’s seen Iowa City from many different vantage points, including a student in a college town, a professional working as a senior manager at ACT, and a parent raising two children — a daughter in elementary school and a son in junior high — with her husband.

In addition to volunteering with SDNA, Alter also works with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Johnson County, serves on the board of the Iowa Women’s Foundation and is a member of the Iowa City Housing and Community Development Commission.

Alter cited those experiences, and how they led her to realize the interconnectedness of the problems and inequities facing Iowa City, as the reason she ran for an at-large seat on the Iowa City Council in 2019 and why she is running again this year.

Her campaign slogan — Equity, Economy, Community — reflects the same issues she ran on in 2019, but Alter said during the interview that the impact of COVID-19 has both made people more aware of problems that had always been present in the city, and exacerbated them.

“People talk about going back to normal after COVID,” Alter said. “I don’t think we want to go back to normal. This is a great city to live in — there are so many attractions — but I think that this is a real opportunity for us to address some things that the community really didn’t know about, except for the people who were living it.”

One the issues that needs attention, and which COVID-19 has forced people to think about, is the lack of affordable, quality childcare, Alter said. It’s a responsibility that had increasingly been relegated to schools, until the pandemic forced schools to close.

Necessary community services, such as ensuring children have enough to eat or providing families with reliable internet connection so students can do their homework or engage in remote learning, should not be left to the schools alone.

“The government really can model the way for bringing people together to work on these issues,” Alter said.

Detail of the South District Neighborhood Association’s Broadway mural. — Jason Smith/Little Village

Likewise, the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police officers have made the need for changes to policing more obvious and urgent, Alter said. And like schools, the police have increasingly been tasked with responsibilities that could be better handled by others.

“I think it is important that we put a lot more money towards social services and mental health, and have experts in those fields come out on calls,” she said.

Alter doesn’t favor the strategy of defunding the police, but said she does support increasing funding for social service-based alternatives to law enforcement separate from the police budget in order to build trust with those who don’t currently trust the police.

“I want to see an emphasis on community policing and community engagement through proactive trust-building, so that residents feel more safe,” she said.

Alter stressed that the major issues facing Iowa City, whether it is affordable housing or policing reform, are connected and need to be examined “though the lens of equity.”

Speaking in front of the mural on Friday, Alter said her approach to city government as a councilmember would be, “What can we do together [as a community] and what can we do better?”

She said she wants to build on the work the city council is currently doing.

“The council has stepped up,” Alter said. “They have heard a lot of voices, they really want to move. … I’m just going to be that nudging voice that says, ‘Yes, that’s great, but let’s keep going. Let’s not have this be a checklist, let’s not have this be a matter of success through benchmarks. Let’s have people’s lives made better in a real, concrete way.’”

Iowa City’s current at-large city councilmembers include Laura Bergus, Mayor Bruce Teague, Mayor Pro Tem Mazahir Salih and Janice Weiner.


  • 64
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

Kim Schillig, Realtor®

Lepic-Kroeger, REALTORS® • Iowa City, IA • Licensed to sell real estate in the state of Iowa

Where the moving journey is just as important as the HOME.

Call now: (310) 795-2133

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

ELECTRIFY YOUR EVERYDAY WITH AN ELECTRIC ASSIST BIKE!

Come talk with our experts about electric assist bikes this spring! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

Advertisement

Raygun

The Greatest Store In The Universe

Design
Collaboration
With
Colo
Chanel
Shop Now

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.