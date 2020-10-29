Cedar Rapids organizations announce effort to help residents repair derecho-damaged homes before winter







Cedar Rapids organizations have joined to form a new program aimed at helping homeowners who still have damaged homes after the Aug. 10 derecho.

Providing Assistance to Community Homeowners — or PATCH — is a joint effort between United Way of East Central Iowa, Alliant Energy Foundation and the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation (GCRCF).

“We have a significant and immediate need for home repairs,” GCRCF president and CEO Les Garner said in a statement on Wednesday. “We also have local organizations that are equipped to address these concerns and we’re working together to get the resources where they are needed.”

The need for housing repairs ahead of the arrival of winter weather was identified through data collected by Linn County, the City of Cedar Rapids and nonprofits, according to a news release.

Matthew 25 will coordinate repair work. The Hawkeye Area Community Action Program and Iowa Legal Aid will provide assistance with FEMA applications or insurance claims.

Residents whose homes need repairs should call Waypoint at 319-366-7999. From there, displaced residents will be referred to rental assistance or individuals facing homelessness will be entered into the intake system. Eligibility for PATCH will be determined by income guidelines.

Individuals interested in volunteering with PATCH are asked to call Matthew 25 at 319-362-2214.







