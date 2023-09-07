Des Moines’ Fleur Cinema opens on Friday after three-year closure

One of Iowa’s favorite indie movie theaters is finally back in bloom.

After three years without regular showings, Des Moines’ Fleur Cinema & Cafe (4545 Fleur Dr) announced its imminent return in late July. On Tuesday, they confirmed they’d be back on Friday, Sept. 8, with showings of new features — including My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, Past Lives and Theater Camp — and 13 short films made through the 48 Hour Horror Film Project.

This deadline would have the theater operational in time for Oscar season, allowing a showcase of upcoming Academy Awards contenders.

Having closed on March 13, 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States, the Fleur did not reopen even as theaters across the state began to welcome back in-person crowds in late 2021 and 2022.

When the Fleur Cinema & Cafe first opened in 2001, it was the first movie theater in the state of Iowa to feature a full espresso bar and serve beer and wine. The Fleur was known for choosing films outside the typical blockbusters found at most multiplexes.

Fridley Theatres is an Iowa-based company now operating 17 movie theaters across the state. Though Fridley will be operating the Fleur, ownership will not change.

“I cannot think of a better company to be the steward of this theater into the future,” said Michael Coppola, the owner of both the Fleur and the real estate company Coppola Enterprises, in the press release announcing the cinema’s reopening. “I knew Bob Fridley, and he was one of the kindest men I’ve ever met. A true gentleman who loved the movies and embodied the business.”

Another notable Iowa theater operated by Fridley is the State Theatre in Washington, Iowa, which, having been open for over 125 years, is often considered the longest continuously operating movie theater in the world.

This article was originally published in Little Village’s September 2023 issue.