Clive Library joins the list of fine-free public libraries in Iowa

If you’re an avid library-goer, you may have noticed a change in the way your favorite library is collecting (or not collecting) late fees recently.

Following a resolution passed by the American Library Association on Jan. 27, 2019, public libraries across the country have been eliminating their fines to remove economic barriers and hopefully, increase usage of library services.

In July 2020, Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha and Marion public libraries stopped collecting fines on overdue materials.

Clive Public Library went fine-free on Friday, July 1, the same day as the Iowa City Public Library. Also on July 1, Des Moines Public Library eliminated late fees on DVD rentals.

According to their website, Clive Public Library will still collect fines on overdue makerspace items, mobile hotspots, in-house laptops, video games and board games. Additionally, Clive Public Library will still charge patrons a replacement fee for lost or damaged items.

Here are the fine policies at other libraries in the metro:

West Des Moines Public Library: Fines are still collected. Borrowing privileges are suspended if fines exceed $10.

Urbandale Public Library: Fines are still collected. Borrowing privileges are suspended if fines exceed $14.99.

Des Moines Public Library (all locations): No fines have been collected on children and teen materials since Nov. 16, 2020. Fines on other materials are still being collected, but at different rates since the pandemic began.

Pleasant Hill Public Library: Fines are still collected. Borrowing privileges are suspended if fines exceed $20.

Waukee Public Library: No fines have been collected on most materials since May 9, 2022. Replacement fees still valid for lost and damaged items.

State Library of Iowa: No fines collected on most overdue items. Borrowing privileges will still be suspended if “patron has outstanding debt to the library.”