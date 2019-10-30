Iowa City Council candidate Megan Alter on the needs of the south side, equity issues and being a decision-maker







Like many people, Megan Alter first came to Iowa City to attend the University of Iowa. While in graduate school, she got to know the city, and after completing her Ph.D., decided to make Iowa City her home.

Alter has been active with various community groups for many year, but it was the national election in 2016 that first made her think about running for office.

Alter is one of three candidates for the two at-large council seats that will be on the ballot in the Nov. 5 election. Mayor Jim Throgmorton and Councilmember Rockne Cole, who currently hold those two seats, both decided not to seek reelection. Attorney Laura Bergus and Janice Weiner, a retired foreign service officer, are also running for the seats.

Little Village invited Alter to sit down for an interview in our video production studio.

In-person absentee voting in the election is currently underway at the Johnson County Auditor’s Office, 913 S Dubuque St, Suite 101. The office is open weekdays from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, polls will open at 7 a.m. for the combined city and schools election, and remain open until 8 p.m.