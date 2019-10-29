Iowa City Council candidate Janice Weiner on her career in the State Department, becoming involved in public service and the issues facing the city







20 Shares

After a career as a foreign service officer for the U.S. State Department, Janice Weiner returned to her hometown of Iowa City and is now running for the city council.

Weiner is one of three candidates for the two at-large council seats that will be on the ballot in the Nov. 5 election. Mayor Jim Throgmorton and Councilmember Rockne Cole, who currently hold those two seats, both decided not to seek reelection.

Little Village invited Weiner to sit down for an interview in our video production studio.

Interviews with the other candidates — attorney Laura Bergus and Megan Alter, a manager in test development at ACT — will be posted later this week.

In-person absentee voting in the election is currently underway at the Johnson County Auditor’s Office in Iowa City, 913 S Dubuque St, Suite 101. The office is open weekdays from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, polls will open at 7 a.m. for the combined city and schools election, and remain open until 8 p.m.