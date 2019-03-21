Advertisement

Cars blocking street sweeping routes in downtown Iowa City will be towed starting at 2 a.m. Friday

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Iowa Avenue in downtown Iowa City. Thursday, March 21, 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

City workers will clean the streets and sidewalks in downtown Iowa City overnight starting at 2 a.m. on Friday, in order to remove sand and “other winter-related debris,” according to a press release from the Iowa City Streets Division. Vehicles parked in tow-away zones, including metered spots, will be towed.

“Towing will impact Prentiss Street to Market Street, Madison Street to Gilbert Street, as well as North Clinton Street from Market Street to Church Street,” the press release said.

Towing area for downtown winter street cleaning, March 22, 2019. — courtesy of Iowa City Streets Division

Anyone needing information about a towed vehicle should call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.


Category: Community/News
Tags: , , ,

