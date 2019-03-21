Cars blocking street sweeping routes in downtown Iowa City will be towed starting at 2 a.m. Friday







City workers will clean the streets and sidewalks in downtown Iowa City overnight starting at 2 a.m. on Friday, in order to remove sand and “other winter-related debris,” according to a press release from the Iowa City Streets Division. Vehicles parked in tow-away zones, including metered spots, will be towed.

“Towing will impact Prentiss Street to Market Street, Madison Street to Gilbert Street, as well as North Clinton Street from Market Street to Church Street,” the press release said.

Anyone needing information about a towed vehicle should call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.