The Iowa City Streets Division will start snow removal in downtown Iowa City at 7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday mornings, and cars parked in areas with “No parking due to maintenance signs” will be towed.

The city has issued a map of the snow plow routes and the affected parking areas for Thursday, Feb. 21, and Friday, Feb. 22.

Anyone needing information about a towed vehicle should call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.