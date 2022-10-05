Buy books, support reproductive education at the 60th Planned Parenthood Book Sale

Autumn is here and you may be looking forward to cozying up with a few books as the weather gets colder. But if your bookshelves are in need of an update, you’re in luck. The Planned Parenthood Book Sale at the Iowa State Fairgrounds is back again this fall.

The event celebrated its 60th anniversary in April this year. It is “one of the largest single charitable events run exclusively by volunteers,” according to its website.

The book sale boasts 200,000 secondhand books across 800 tables, as well as board games, DVDs, vinyl records and framed art. All materials are donated by individuals, schools and libraries, and all proceeds from the sale go directly to Planned Parenthood programming in Iowa.

The book sale runs from Oct. 6-10 at the 4-H Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Admission is free on every day except for Thursday, Oct. 6 when admission is $20. The Planned Parenthood Book Sale is still looking for volunteers to assist with unboxing, check out, and set up/tear down. All volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Are you more interested in getting rid of books than buying new ones? You can still donate your gently used materials by dropping them off at the Jacqueline N. Blank Book Drop located at 123 Clark St in Des Moines, or bringing them to the designated drop-off location at the entrance of the book sale while the event is occurring.

However you plan to get involved this weekend, you’ll be participating in a long tradition of supporting sexual health education in Iowa through rehoming books.