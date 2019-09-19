Advertisement

Brock About Town: Comedy etiquette

Posted on by Audrey Brock

Illustration by Lev Cantoral

Welcome to the comedy issue of Little Village! This is my favorite issue we’ve put out because, well, I love comedy (thank God for that, because I’m in a little deep to back out now) and I’m excited to share it with all of you. I’m hoping this issue will inspire you to come out to shows, open mics and other comedy events as audience members or even as comedians. On that note, I’d like to offer some helpful tips for success when navigating the scene.

Be respectful. Nothing derails a comedy show like someone drunkenly wolf-whistling from the back of the room. While most of you probably have the sense not to heckle, there are some finer points of comedy etiquette you might not be aware of. For example, try to avoid triggering phrases, like “You’re a comedian, huh? Tell me a joke,” which we hear from every Tinder date we meet, or the old, “So, what’s your real job?” which is very popular among uncles at Thanksgiving.

Introduce yourself. Comedy is a great place to make friends, so don’t be shy! If you’re into comic books, craft beer or making fun of more successful comedians with Netflix specials, you’ll be sure to fit in.

Advertisement

Step outside of your comfort zone. Go to a few shows and see if it doesn’t encourage you to try some comedy yourself! We try to cultivate a relaxed, supportive environment, so don’t be nervous. No matter how poorly you do, there’s no way you’re going to be as bad as that guy who only told jokes about his ex-wives, or the guy who wore a RompHim to every show, or that girl who ripped off Amy Schumer, or — Sorry, what was I saying? Oh, yeah — this is a judgment-free zone, so let this issue inspire you to get involved with comedy!

Don’t forget to plug your or your friends’ shows. Speaking of which: On Oct. 6, I and some of the other scrappy, lovable goofballs you’re about to meet in this issue will be doing a Roast of Iowa City. We’ve got complaints, and we’re going to air them. If you, too, are dissatisfied with this town in which you voluntarily live, come and gripe along with us.

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 271.


Category: Arts & Entertainment
Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

40 Years Forward:

A Celebration of Empowerment & Hope

Deb Talan of "The Weepies" will begin our night of celebration with a story of survival, empowerment, and hope told through words and song. Join us in remembering our past and envisioning the future at the Coralville Mariott.

GET TICKETS

Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

Vote Today!

From Aug. 1-Sept. 30, cast your vote for your favorite places, people, eats and entertainment around the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.

Don't forget to explain your picks! The best answers will be published in LV's Best of the CRANDIC issue, out Dec. 3, 2019.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS